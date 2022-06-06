Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high near 80

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very High.

Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 11:13 AM. High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 05:18 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee