Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high near 80

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday’s Weather

High pressure over southern New England will provide lots of sunshine, dry weather, mild days, cool nights, and comfortable humidity through tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook June 6-June 10

Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with breezy conditions. High 81 Winds: S 10-20mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy with showers with rain late. Low 63 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday: More clouds than sun with showers and a spot thunderstorm. High 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Periods of showers with a thunderstorm late. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and spot thunderstorms. High 74 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clearing. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Comfortable weather along with no big warm-up on the horizon.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very High.

Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 11:13 AM. High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 05:18 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

