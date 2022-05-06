(Or)Elvis leaves the building for eighth time this year, but its not enough for F-Cats

Thursday, May 5, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

SOMERSET, N.J. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats lost to the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night, 5-3.

Two of New Hampshire’s runs came off the bat of Orelvis Martinez, first with a third inning single that brought home John Aiello and then with a solo home run in the sixth, his eighth of the year. A wild pitch  by Somerset hurler Steven Jennings later in the sixth gave New Hampshire its final run as Spencer Horwitz scored.

Derek Deitrich would put the Patriots on the board in the bottom of the sixth with a run-run homer that also brought Jeisson Rosario home, marking his second home run in as many days.

Blake Perkins tripled home Dietrich in the eighth to time things up and then a double by Jesus Bastidas brought Perkins and Michael Beltre across the plate to seal the Somerset win.

In addition to Martinez’ blast, the Fisher Cats got extra-base hits from Horwitz and Rafael Lantigua, both doubles.

Gabriel Ponce (0-1) was on the hook for the loss due to the eighth inning implosion, he also earned a blown save for his efforts, eventually retiring all three batters in the eighth and two in the ninth.

Patriots manager Dan Fiorito in the seventh inning by first base umpire Kevis Velez immediately after Perkins grounded out to end the fifth.

New Hampshire is now 11-13 on the year.

 

 

