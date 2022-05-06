1 person treated for injuries following Notre Dame Avenue house fire

MANCHESTER, NH – One person was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns suffered Thursday in a house fire on Notre Dame Avenue.

Fire companies were dispatched to 252 Notre Dame Ave. at about 6 p.m. for a report of smoke in the building. The call was upgraded to a structure fire while they were en route.

Engine 6 arrived first and reported smoke and fire conditions on the first and second floors and advanced a hose line into the building. Two additional hose lines from Engines 5 & 11 assisted  Engine 6 with extinguishing the fire while Trucks 1 and 6 performed horizontal and vertical ventilation.

Rescue 1 cleared both floors with primary and secondary searches. 

One occupant of the building suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns and was transported to CMC where they were treated and released. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage was estimated to be about $100,000 according to Battalion Chief David Flurey.

 

