Campbell High School graduation set for live broadcast on Litchfield Community TV

LITCHFIELD, NH – The class of 2020 graduation ceremony of Campbell High School, in Litchfield will be broadcast LIVE by Litchfield Community Television (LCTV).

Students and 4 family members from within their household will be allowed to attend the live ceremony, taking place on the school football field, with social distancing measures strictly enforced.

In an effort to bring this event to the entire community, LCTV has partnered with the graduation committee and school staff to arrange a live broadcast on multiple platforms. Plans call for live broadcast on Comcast channel 21 in Litchfield, the LCTV Community access YouTube channel, and the LCTV Facebook page

The tentative date and time is Friday June 12 at 5 p.m. for the start of broadcast. Rain date(s) are June 13 and 14 at 10 a.m.. Further information can be requested from rfay@litchfieldnh.gov or rblanchette@litchfieldnh.gov