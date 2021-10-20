Oct. 28: Tour the Chandler House, one of NH Preservation Alliance’s Seven to Save gems

MANCHESTER, NH – As part of the NH Preservation Alliance Seven to Save celebration, the public is invited to tour the Chandler House on October 28.

You’ll be part of a special behind-the-scenes tour of this Victorian gem (Seven to Save, 2015), now owned by the Currier Museum. Hear about the Currier’s plans for the restoration and re-use of this place that was slated for demolition for events, office space, and classroom space for their expanding programs. Enjoy seeing the original stained glass, carved wood, and wallpapers in what many consider one of the finest late 19th-century domestic interiors in the state. Space is limited! Register here.

The Chandler House is one of a pair of houses on large lots built by Moody Currier and Byron Chandler, founders of Manchester’s Amoskeag Mills. Currier’s home became the museum, and the Chandler House was sold to the Diocese of Manchester to house bishops and later a convent. Andrew Spahr, the Currier’s Director of Curatorial Affairs, preservation consultant Elizabeth Durfee Hengen, and Principal/Project Manager Brian Gehris of Milestone Engineering & Construction will serve as our tour guides.

Other info about the tour event here . Other information on Seven to Save including our October 26th announcement event here