Currier Museum seals the deal on Chandler House

MANCHESTER, NH – The Currier Museum of Art is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of the George Byron Chandler House, an architectural treasure from the late 19th century that sits across the street from the museum. “The Chandler House is one of the most beautiful Victorian houses in New Hampshire but has been almost unknown,” said Stephen Duprey, president of the museum’s board of trustees. “We can now begin the challenging job of restoring the house so that it can be enjoyed by the community.”

The Currier Museum worked closely with the City of Manchester and a dedicated community of supporters who want to see the Chandler House restored to its original glory. The city’s Planning and Community Development Department facilitated the subdivision of the property and the necessary permits.

“I am thrilled that this historically and architecturally significant building in Manchester is saved for generations to come,” stated Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m also grateful for the support and advocacy expressed by our community in preserving this piece of Manchester’s heritage.”

The main floor of the house preserves impressive stained glass windows, original wallpaper, and fine wood carving. These areas will be open to the public as an expansion of the museum, specifically to represent New Hampshire in the 19th century. The Chandler House joins the museum’s two houses designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in presenting the architectural heritage of the region.

“We have had the support of many friends and organizations in realizing the purchase of the Chandler House during the pandemic,” says Alan Chong, the Currier Museum’s director. “And there is more to be done in terms of planning, fund-raising, and restoration to ensure that the house is preserved for the future.”

The Currier Museum of Art warmly thanks Mayor Craig, Alderman Will Stewart, the City of Manchester, Chris Zepp, the Save the Chandler House group and Kate Marquis, Patricia Meyers, the Diocese of Manchester and Father Jason Jalbert, and many others for their work to preserve the Chandler House.

