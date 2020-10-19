Oct. 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 57 new positive results with 8 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, October 19, 2020, DHHS announced 57 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.1 percent. Today’s results include 41 people who tested positive by PCR test and 16 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,020 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49 percent being female and 51 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (14), Merrimack (12), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Cheshire (2), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently ¬16 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,746 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 761 (8 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 19, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,746 Recovered 8,258 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 468 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,020 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 761 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 16 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 314,806 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,773 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 49,685 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 2 below) 945 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,175

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 10/16 10/17 10/18 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,149 718 362 777 1,043 693 846 798 LabCorp 405 1,009 1,073 939 1,047 982 869 903 Quest Diagnostics 2,431 1,355 1,832 1,217 1,308 1,571 1,841 1,651 Mako Medical 27 0 0 73 13 14 0 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 77 760 1,057 867 701 957 215 662 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 289 399 374 424 358 325 119 327 Other Laboratory* 734 1,569 1,450 1,628 1,816 1,363 228 1,255 University of New Hampshire** 4,249 3,894 3,823 4,398 3,975 1,948 768 3,294 Total 9,361 9,704 9,971 10,323 10,261 7,853 4,886 8,908 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 10/16 10/17 10/18 Daily Average LabCorp 0 8 5 6 6 6 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 27 24 23 20 29 18 2 20 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 11 7 6 12 3 1 6 Other Laboratory* 9 7 2 1 6 3 0 4 Total 39 50 37 33 53 30 3 35

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.