Liberty House breaks ground on Center for Veterans in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Liberty House, which provides sober housing and various services for homeless and struggling veterans, hosted a groundbreaking for its new Center for Veterans on Tuesday, October 13.

Special guests included Gov. Chris Sununu, staff from Swim With A Mission (including Co-Founders Phil and Julie Taub) and Liberty House staff.

The creation of the 2,000-square-foot Center for Veterans is Phase II of the Liberty House’s “Mission Renovate & Restore” campaign, which supports the renovations and retrofitting of Liberty House’s new home in Manchester. The Center for Veterans will provide both program residents and local community veterans with a dedicated large gathering space for community programs, recovery meetings, job skills seminars, financial counseling sessions, recreational activities, an expanded food and clothing pantry, and other services for veterans.

Phase I of “Mission Renovate & Restore” was recently completed with renovations designed to nearly triple the size of the program’s transitional living program for retired, disabled and other veterans in need.

About Liberty House

Liberty House, a program of Catholic Charities NH, provides a safe, respectful and substance-free transitional housing and support community for homeless and struggling American veterans committed to a path of independence and self-sufficiency. For more than 15 years, the veterans at Liberty House have worked together to rebuild confidence, enhance their mental and physical wellness, attain stable employment and lead fulfilling, substance-free lives. For more information, visit www.libertyhousenh.org.