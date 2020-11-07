Nov. 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 230 new positive results witn 16 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, November 7, 2020, DHHS announced 230 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.4 percent. Today’s results include 150 people who tested positive by PCR test and 80 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,772 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (58), Strafford (30), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (29), Merrimack (21), Cheshire (9), Coos (9), Sullivan (9), Grafton (8), Belknap (6), and Carroll (2) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (22) and Manchester (16). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

One new hospitalized case was reported. There are currently 49 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 12,241 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 791 (6%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 7, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 12,241 Recovered 9,980 (82%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 489 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,772 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 791 (6%) Current Hospitalizations 49 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 361,706 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,389 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 643 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,975

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 11/5 11/6 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 579 1,113 264 466 793 681 670 652 LabCorp 1,141 749 396 1,903 1,492 971 369 1,003 Quest Diagnostics 1,184 1,413 2,138 2,165 1,277 1,913 1,108 1,600 Mako Medical 143 24 13 21 145 2 72 60 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 420 178 226 719 690 610 1 406 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 245 269 474 512 426 493 208 375 Other Laboratory* 1,821 399 462 1,196 1,292 2,237 2,191 1,371 University of New Hampshire** 3,144 29 3,982 3,881 4,484 3,941 3,394 3,265 Total 8,677 4,174 7,955 10,863 10,599 10,848 8,013 8,733 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 11/5 11/6 Daily Average LabCorp 4 1 0 11 5 10 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 23 18 13 23 18 13 19 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 0 6 4 11 3 0 4 Other Laboratory* 3 0 13 3 13 6 1 6 Total 32 19 32 41 47 32 20 32

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.