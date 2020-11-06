Nov. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 209 new positive results with 12 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, November 6, 2020, DHHS announced 209 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.6 percent. Today’s results include 145 people who tested positive by PCR test and 64 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,630 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47 percent being female and 53 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (56), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (26), Strafford (24), Merrimack (21), Grafton (12), Carroll (7), Cheshire (7), Sullivan (6), Belknap (5), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (18) and Manchester (12). The county of residence is being determined for twelve new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 48 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 12,012 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 790 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 6, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 12,012 Recovered 9,894 (82%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 488 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,630 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 790 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 48 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 358,730 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,350 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 52,983 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 611 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,950

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 11/5 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 673 579 1,113 264 466 794 681 653 LabCorp 1,677 1,141 749 396 1,877 1,492 362 1,099 Quest Diagnostics 2,003 1,184 1,413 2,138 2,165 1,277 1,800 1,711 Mako Medical 68 143 24 13 21 145 2 59 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 649 420 178 226 719 690 0 412 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 388 245 269 474 512 421 354 380 Other Laboratory* 1,575 1,818 396 461 1,194 1,285 1,958 1,241 University of New Hampshire** 3,145 3,144 29 3,982 3,880 4,068 3,583 3,119 Total 10,178 8,674 4,171 7,954 10,834 10,172 8,740 8,675 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 11/5 Daily Average LabCorp 9 4 1 0 11 5 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 16 23 18 13 23 18 10 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 2 0 6 4 11 0 4 Other Laboratory* 2 3 0 13 3 13 5 6 Total 34 32 19 32 41 47 15 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.