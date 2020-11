We welcome Mill Town author Kerri Arsenault and Manchester Historic Association’s Executive Director John Clayton for a joint book and local history discussion as we compare Arsenault’s Mill Town of Mexico, Maine to our own. Join us as we reflect upon the shared experiences of life in a mill town, the challenges faced by those who call it home, and how the past shapes our present.

Mill Town ‘examines the rise and collapse of the working class and the American Dream, loving and leaving a mill town, and the ambiguous nature of toxics and disease’ (Arsenault).

You can reserve your copy of the book through the library catalog: https://findit.gmilcs.org/polaris/default.aspx…

For more information on Kerri Arsenault, please see her website: https://www.kerri-arsenault.com/

To learn more about the Manchester Historic Association, see their website: https://www.manchesterhistoric.org/

Please contact Caitlin at cdionne@manchesternh.gov or 603-624-6550 x3319 with any questions.



