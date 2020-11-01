Police investigating pair of weekend shooting incidents

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating two weekend reports of gunfire, one early Saturday morning in which one person suffered injury, and another early Sunday morning.

In the first incident on October 31 at approximately 2:12 a.m., Manchester Police received a call regarding gunshots in the area of 196 River Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single victim of a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital. Police say this does not appear to be a random act and they do not believe that the public is in danger.

On November 1, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Manchester Police received a call regarding gunshots in the area of Wilson and Hayward streets. Upon arrival, officers located a scene with multiple shell casings but determined there were no victims reporting injury. Preliminary information suggests that the incident stemmed from a dispute in the area. This also does not appear to be a random act.

Both incidents are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department (603)-668-8711. You may also contact Manchester Police Crimeline at 624-4040 to provide your crime tip regarding the incident. You may be eligible for a cash reward should your crime tip lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.