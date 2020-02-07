Nominations for NH Teacher of the Year 2021 close Feb. 14

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education (DOE) is accepting nominations for the 2021 NH Teacher of the Year. Anyone can nominate an outstanding teacher by simply contacting Teacher of the Year Coordinator Lori Kincaid at 603-271-6646 or via email at Lori.Kincaid@doe.nh.gov. The nomination should be made no later than Feb. 14, 2020, to ensure that the nominated teacher is given enough time to thoroughly prepare an application that reflects exemplary teaching prior to the application deadline.

Statement from Keith Noyes, 2019 NHTOY:

“Being nominated as a teacher of the year candidate is one of the most incredible gifts a colleague, parent or administrator can do to show appreciation for being such a rock star in the classroom for students. We as teachers are always pushing ourselves to be and do our BEST for the kids in our care. Being nominated is humbling and I assure you, the nominee will remember your gesture for a lifetime. Should your nominee be chosen to represent our great state of NH for 2021, the experiences, adventures and memories will be life-changing.”

A Teacher of the Year candidate should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled classroom teacher from any state-approved or accredited school, pre-kindergarten through Grade 12, who is certified in the Granite State, demonstrates leadership and intends to continue in the teaching profession.

The purpose of the program is to select a teacher who is capable of speaking for and energizing the teaching profession. The Teacher of the Year serves as a leader and ambassador for all the outstanding teachers devoted to the highest level of student learning.

NH’s 2020 Teacher of the year was Kimberly Piper-Stoddard, the first NH teacher working for the Department of Corrections to be honored as teacher of the year.