NH College Student Leaders Eligible for $5,000 Scholarships

CONCORD, NH — In partnership with outstanding business leaders from New Hampshire companies, The NHHEAF Network Organizations announces its College Equals Opportunity (CEO) scholarship program is accepting applications through Friday, April 17. This annual program awards $5,000 scholarships to rising college juniors and seniors from New Hampshire with demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities, commitment to community service and academic excellence.

An eligible CEO scholarship applicant must:

Be a NH resident, although may attend college out-of-state.

Be enrolled as a full-time student; achieving ‘junior’ or ‘senior’ grade level by fall 2020 and must be enrolled for entire 2020 – 2021 academic year.

Be an applicant for federal financial aid, having filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2020 – 2021 academic year.

Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher at the time of application.

“Since 2005, our CEO Scholarship program has awarded 113 scholarships to New Hampshire residents. In partnership with our generous program sponsors, we are proud to support New Hampshire’s most deserving college students as they work to complete a post-secondary degree and to begin their careers here in the Granite State,” states Christiana Thornton, President and CEO of The NHHEAF Network Organizations.

To apply for the CEO scholarship and to learn more about the program, visit nhceo.biz.

Since 1962, the nonprofit NHHEAF Network Organizations have helped New Hampshire families plan and pay for higher education. The Organizations’ Center for College Planning (CCP) provides NH students and families with college planning information. Free materials, programs, and services help the state’s residents to understand the college admissions process, apply for financial aid and scholarships, and explore possible financing options. For more information about the Organizations, visit nhheafnetwork.org.