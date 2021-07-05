Night paving begins July 6 on Bridge Street and Wellington Road

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Department of Public Works paving contractor, iNDUS, will begin CIR Paving on July 6, 2021, between the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The work areas are Bridge Street from Highland Street to Mammoth Road. And Wellington Road from Mammoth Road to 240-feet east of Edward J Roy Drive.

Parking on Bridge Street and Wellington Road during scheduled work hours is prohibited, violators will be towed.

Detours will be in place during the construction.

Access to properties may be delayed during the process, residents and motorists should expect delays.

Please plan accordingly, avoid the work area if possible, and seek alternate routes.