Fisher Cats drop one game, see another postponed…again

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Another day, another baseball game postponed due to rain.

Independence Day brought grey skies to Manchester and it also brought one New Hampshire Fisher Cats game even though two were scheduled. The Fisher Cats lost that game to the Portland Sea Dogs, 9-4.

Portland took five runs in the second, Hudson Potts got two of those runs on a home run to left, with Grant Williams knocking home another on a single and Pedro Castellanos knocking home another two. Ryan Fitzgerald brought home another run on a sacrifice fly in the third and Portland would add some insurance with home runs by Fitzgerald and Ronaldo Hernandez in the seventh.

New Hampshire managed just one hit until the fifth where Chavez Young and Vinny Capra led off with doubles, with Capra’s two bagger bringing Young home. A Capra triple in the sixth brought home New Hampshire’s other three runs.

Simeon Woods Richardson fell to 2-2, giving up six runs off nine hits and a walk in a three inning start. Kutter Crawford couldn’t make his start last long enough for the win, instead that went to Durbin Feltman (4-0) for his two outs in the fifth. Seth Blair recorded the final four outs for Portland to earn his first save of the year.

The second game was suspended in the third, with both teams tied at three runs each. The game will be completed at a later date. The postponement was the fifth of the Portland series.