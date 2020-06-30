NH Urban Sport adult recreation leagues: Building a sense of community during times of social distancing

Content brought to you by NH Urban Sport

MANCHESTER, NH – Loneliness affects almost half of adults, and it can have a striking impact on a person’s productivity and mental and physical wellness. Even before social distancing, data showed that only half of adults had daily meaningful in-person social interactions, and one in four rarely feels as though others understand them. NH Urban Sport uses recreational sports to help foster deep connections and true friendships by creating a sense of core.

“We emphasize values like teamwork and camaraderie during sports like flag football and basketball to create a culture that cares about the player, even outside of game times,” said Jesus Salamanca, CEO of NH Urban Sport. “Our goal is to bring people in New Hampshire together by creating a community that offers fun, affordable recreational activities.”

In 2019, the military brought Chris Dilworth to New Hampshire. Miles away from his home and family in Mississippi, he was eager to meet new people. He learned about NH Urban Sport online and joined a recreational football team made up entirely of strangers. He quickly discovered a small community with which he could connect.

“Because of my time in the Army, meeting people is easy but finding a sense of community is much tougher,” Dilworth said. “Once I started playing in the league, I realized I was right at home.”

In 2018, Amanda Charlotte graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). Her love for sports drove her collegiate volleyball career at Daniel Webster College and SNHU her senior year. After graduation, she wanted to find a way to connect with fellow young professionals.

“I found out about NH Urban Sport through friends, but what made me stay was all the other people I met,” Charlotte said. “Everyone in the league acts like family. On the court, everyone has a competitive spirit, but at the end of the day, we’ll all get food and drinks with each other.”

Whether you’ve just moved here and don’t know anyone outside of work or whether you’re an athlete looking to get back into the game, NH Urban Sport has the perfect outdoor activities to add to your calendar.

Summer league registration is open now for outdoor coed flag football, coed basketball and pickleball online at NHUrbanSport.com/sports-leagues.

About NH Urban Sport, LLC

NH Urban Sport is your home for community, competition, and camaraderie in Southern New Hampshire. We are a co-ed adult sports league, offering flag football, basketball, cornhole and pickleball. We plan regular events, social hours and tournaments for you to have more fun with your teammates. We are a veteran-owned-and-operated organization built on the principles of inclusion and community because everyone is an athlete.