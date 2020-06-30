St. Joseph Community Services announces appointment of new president

MERRIMACK, NH – St. Joseph Community Services (SJCS) is pleased to announce that Jon Eriquezzo has been chosen to be the next President of the agency. He is currently the Vice President of SJCS Meals on Wheels, a position he has held for the past year.

Prior to assuming this role, Eriquezzo was Vice President of Innovation for Crotched Mountain Foundation where he was responsible for overseeing its assistive technology division and HUD housing serving seniors and people with disabilities. Also, as Executive Director of Crotched Mountain Residential Services, he provided housing, residential and day supports to nearly 200 children, adults, and seniors.

Eriquezzo is a graduate of Springfield College and he holds a master’s degree in Organizational Management and Leadership, a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services and a certificate in Community Healthcare Management from Antioch University New England.

Eriquezzo will be replacing Meghan Brady, who is retiring after 25 years as President. Meghan states, “I am thrilled with this choice; Jon brings relevant experience and excellent management and operational skills. In addition, he exemplifies the agency’s mission.”

James P. Harris, Chairman of the SJCS Board of Directors, states that “Jon was the unanimous choice of the Board among a competitive field of candidates. The Board of Directors looks forward to working with Jon as we meet both present and future challenges.”

Eriquezzo will assume his new position on August 1, 2020.

About St. Joseph Community Services, Inc.

SJCS is dedicated to promoting better physical and mental health of older and other qualified adults in Hillsborough County through the provision of nutritious meals and vital wellness checks. SJCS also strives to meet the diverse needs of its clients through volunteerism and extensive collaboration with other community services.