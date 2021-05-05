NH Liquor Commission Surpasses $3 Million in Nonprofit Donations

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) has surpassed $3 million in donations to New Hampshire nonprofits over the past six years with the conclusion of its largest and most recent fundraising effort for the New Hampshire Food Bank and Easterseals New Hampshire. NHLC’s Cheers for Charity! raffle raised $200,000 through the raffle of 52 bottles of coveted wine and spirits, which were awarded to two lucky winners from Keene and Gilford, New Hampshire. Raffle proceeds will be split between the two charities.

In addition to the over $150 million in annual revenue contributed to New Hampshire’s General Fund, NHLC supports dozens of statewide nonprofits. Over the past six years, NHLC has worked with suppliers and brokers to raise money for nonprofit organizations making an impact in New Hampshire and beyond, including Crotched Mountain Foundation, New Hampshire Food Bank, Easterseals New Hampshire, Best Buddies New Hampshire, Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, Homes for Our Troops, Operation Care for Troops, New Toys for Tots, Granite United Way, and many more.

“The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has long been committed to supporting the communities where we live and work,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “While our annual revenue to the General Fund supports essential state services, we are proud to take our service one step further with creative initiatives supporting our nonprofit community that leverage our unrivaled selection of the world’s best wines and spirits. We are extremely proud of this milestone and we look forward to continuing to find ways to make a positive impact on nonprofits throughout the Granite State.”