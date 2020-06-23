NH Historical Society offers virtual professional development for grade school teachers

CONCORD, NH – “Moose on the Loose” is an elementary social studies curriculum for the State of New Hampshire, and thanks to the support of New Hampshire Humanities, grade school teachers can take advantage of professional development courses this summer to enhance their classroom curriculum.

Created by the New Hampshire Historical Society, Moose on the Loose explores the Granite State’s history, economics, geography, and civic life, introducing elementary students to the state’s rich cultural heritage. The site offers lots of material for kids in the upper elementary grades (grades 3-6), much of which is adaptable even for students in older grades. “Moose on the Loose” provides many ways for kids to connect what they learn about the past to current, statewide issues. It also provides a foundation for lifelong learning about New Hampshire, America, and the democratic traditions that unite us all.

The New Hampshire Historical Society offers several professional development opportunities to provide training in social studies methods as well as state history, civics, geography, and economics. This summer the sessions will be held virtually:

Monday, August 10 to Thursday, August 13, 2020*

Boot Camp Workshop: New Hampshire History Institute

Learn more about the state you love! The New Hampshire Historical Society presents the New Hampshire History Institute for upper elementary educators.

This boot camp in New Hampshire history will include sessions on the Abenaki, early colonial settlement, American Revolution, tourism, immigration, and the presidential primary; age-appropriate social studies and ELA methodology; and an introduction to “Moose on the Loose: Social Studies for Granite State Kids” the new state social studies curriculum for upper elementary grades, created by the New Hampshire Historical Society. “Moose on the Loose” integrates high-quality social studies instruction with English language arts, math, and science requirements.

Attendees will receive a stipend of $150 and CEU credits for this workshop. Participants of this workshop must be public or private school educators in New Hampshire. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register through Eventbrite or contact Professional Development Coordinator Katie Corbett at kcorbett@nhhistory.org or 603-856-0644 for more information.

* Attendees will be able to view a portion of the virtual workshop ahead of time and at their own pace. Only part of each day during the week of August 10-13 will be devoted to a virtual—or possibly onsite—experience.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Introduction to the “Moose”

Explore the new state social studies curriculum, “Moose on the Loose: Social Studies for Granite State Kids.” Developed by the New Hampshire Historical Society for upper elementary students and educators, this new curriculum provides: lesson plans, explainer videos, inquiry resources, curated primary source sets, and resources for learning and implementing social studies methods—all available online and free of charge. “Moose on the Loose” integrates high-quality social studies instruction with English language arts, math, and science requirements.

Educators attending this workshop will navigate the new online curriculum, becoming familiar with the wealth of resources offered for teachers and students. Educators will sample several lesson plans and activities from “Moose on the Loose.”

Attendees will receive a stipend of $25 and CEU credits for the workshop. Participants of this workshop must be public or private school educators in New Hampshire. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register through Eventbrite or contact Professional Development Coordinator Katie Corbett at kcorbett@nhhistory.org or 603-856-0644 for more information.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

New Hampshire and the American Revolution

The New Hampshire Historical Society presents a professional development opportunity for upper elementary educators focusing on New Hampshire and the American Revolution.

Refresh your knowledge of the American Revolution and learn about New Hampshire’s role in it, all while exploring ready-made lesson plans, projects, and activities you can introduce to your students in the coming school year. The workshop includes instruction in “Moose on the Loose: Social Studies for Granite State Kids,” the new online statewide curriculum that is being adopted all over New Hampshire. “Moose on the Loose” integrates high-quality social studies instruction with English language arts, math, and science requirements.

Attendees will receive stipends of $25 and CEU credits for this workshop. Participants of this workshop must be public or private school educators in New Hampshire. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register through Eventbrite or contact Professional Development Coordinator Katie Corbett at kcorbett@nhhistory.org or 603-856-0644 for more information.

New Hampshire Humanities, with the support of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the New Hampshire Council for the Social Studies are co-sponsors of these workshops. For more information about NH Humanities visit the organization’s website. For more about the NHCSS, the statewide social studies teachers’ organization, visit the Council’s website.