Great American Restaurant’s Boucher launches DingDongDeliver.com, Manchester-based ‘ghost kitchen;

BEDFORD, NH – Great NH Restaurants (T-BONES, CJ’s Great West Grill, Copper Door) CEO, Tom Boucher recently announced the launch of DingDongDeliver.com, a specialty “ghost kitchen” service that is solely designed for the new demand of food delivery.

In the last few years, well over half of U.S. consumers now choose food delivery at least once a week. This new demand for food delivery has spawned what is known in the industry as a “ghost kitchen” – a uniquely 21st-century innovation that promises to optimize and expand delivery service for a wide variety of dining options. Ghost kitchens are facilities that are made solely for producing fresh food that will be delivered cost-efficiently to households or businesses within close proximity.

The ghost kitchen concept can be used to launch entirely new brands or expand the delivery range of existing brands and was first seen in larger metropolitan areas where prime real estate is difficult to come by and very expensive. However, the basic premise is to provide restaurant quality food delivered directly from their kitchen to local area homes and businesses.

Back in May Tom Puskarich of Restoration Cafe launched his own “ghost kitchen” operation with virtual eatery, Good and Planty, focused on a plant-based menu.

Boucher plans to feature a variety of popular brand-related items (such as T-BONES Chicken Pot Pie) as well as some packaged dinner options that only need reheating (like a Smoked BBQ pack for 4 that comes complete with ribs, brisket, baked beans, coleslaw, corn on the cob and watermelon).

They will also feature Premium Reserve steaks, fresh ground burgers and marinated chicken for the home chef who wants to cook at home. Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig was the concept’s first official delivery made on Saturday, June 6.

“I am so proud to see business innovation right here in Manchester … especially during this pandemic. I congratulate the Great NH Restaurants team on the launch of this new service of ready-to-cook meals and wish them all the best. We ordered the chicken pot pie pack and it was delicious!“ comments Mayor Craig.

DingDongDeliver.com serves Manchester/Bedford zip codes. Orders must be placed online 24 hours in advance, and deliveries will be made on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 – 5 p.m. You don’t need to be home for the delivery, and orders will be delivered in specialty tamper-proof coolers to keep everything cold and fresh. T

“We’ve been working on this concept for quite some time now, but due to the current pandemic, we deciding to ramp up and launch right away,” Boucher said. Great NH Restaurants “ghost kitchen” is located at 66 Union St. in Manchester, and is staffed with a team of butchers, bakers and chefs preparing fresh-made meal packs.

“Restaurant food delivery is here to stay, and we are proud to lead the way in New Hampshire providing what guests want and a new way to enjoy great food from Great NH Restaurants!,” Boucher said.

Carol Robidoux contributed to this report.