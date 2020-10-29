NH AG to Manchester Residents: Ignore letter about polling place

Mountain View Middle School in Goffstown. Promotional Photo/Goffstown School District

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday afternoon, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office advised Manchester residents to disregard a piece of mail they may have received indicating the change of a polling place in Goffstown.

The letter (see below) indicates that the polling location for Goffstown District #5 (Pinardville) has been moved to Mountain View Middle School, located at 41 Lauren Lane in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

This information is correct, but does not apply to Manchester residents. However the mail was sent to some Manchester residents due to a U.S. Postal Service delivery route that includes part of Goffstown and Manchester.

Anyone looking to find their polling place can do so at the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s website.

