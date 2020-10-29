Oct. 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 131 new positive results with 9 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CLICK HERE ⇒ for more interactive data from NH DHHS.

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, October 29, 2020, DHHS announced 131 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.1 percent. Today’s results include 103 people who tested positive by PCR test and 28 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,106 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52 percent being female and 48 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (21), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (20), Merrimack (20), Grafton (18), Coos (15), Strafford (9), Sullivan (4), Belknap (3), Cheshire (3), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 30 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 10,768 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 775 (7 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 29, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 10,768 Recovered 9,180 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 482 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,106 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 775 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 30 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 338,508 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,108 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 51,803 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 318 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,600

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 10/29/2020) Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center 61 20 0 18 Pine Rock Manor 47 13 0 5 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester 32 14 0 7 Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 8 4 0 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/22 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 656 519 838 858 724 719 940 751 LabCorp 1,095 1,240 1,212 995 650 996 528 959 Quest Diagnostics 1,245 964 723 2,591 2,316 1,363 1,471 1,525 Mako Medical 141 91 18 59 3 1 14 47 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 659 932 579 217