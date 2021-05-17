NH AG: scammers pretending to be DMV employees

CONCORD, N.H. – On Monday, Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles (NH DMV) Director Elizabeth Bielecki announced that the NH DMV has received multiple reports of scammers contacting New Hampshire consumers by text message impersonating NH DMV employees.

In one scam, consumers are told they will get a cash prize for being a safe driver and need to click on a link to claim the prize. In another reported scam, a consumer reported getting a text saying they needed to provide information to update their driving status.

The NH DMV does not send unsolicited text messages to consumers or offer cash prizes. Formella advises New Hampshire residents not to reply to a text message from someone unknown, not to click on a text message link from someone unknown and not to provide money or personal information over the phone or by email to someone unknown.

These scams are occurring across the country, anyone with questions can call 603-271-4000.