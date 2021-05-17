New Hampshire falls to fifth in new WalletHub COVID-19 safety study

WASHINGTON – In a study released last week, the economics website WalletHub declared New Hampshire as the fifth safest state in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only Hawaii, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine scored higher in the study, with Michigan, West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky and Pennsylvania finishing in the bottom five of the study.

In a study released by WalletHub last month, New Hampshire was considered the safest state in the country regarding COVID-19 safety.

Additionally, of Friday, New Hampshire’s 35 percent vaccination rate was below the national average of 36 percent and the lowest among the six New England states. New Hampshire’s rate of new daily vaccinations has fallen from a seven-day rolling average of 27,383 on April 12 to 2,899 on May 12.

The study looked at vaccination rates, rates of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 between April 28 and May 4, hospitalization rates between May 6 and May 12, COVID-19 related death rates from May 6 and May 12 and the estimated transmission rate. Data was obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 Electronic Laboratory Reporting and epiforecasts.io