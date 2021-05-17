Police blotter: Body found along the railroad tracks, a gun threat leads to 3 arrests, and shots fired on the West Side

The following is a round-up of police press releases from incidents over the weekend.

May 14

Three charged on outstanding warrants after criminal threatening incident

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 435 Amherst St. for a report of someone on the second floor being threatened with a gun.

Due to the information about a gun being involved, more police officers arrived on the scene and a perimeter was set up.

A man seen exiting the apartment was detained by police. He told police he had gotten into an argument with a man he knew. He reported that the other man got a gun and threatened to shoot him. The victim told police the man had since left the apartment, but believed the gun was still inside. Police were able to locate the suspect and identify him as Adam Freeman, 26, of Rochester.

The victim also believed there were more people inside the building. SWAT officers as well as the Bearcat were called to the scene to make announcements on a loudspeaker. One person came out. Afterward, officers went into the apartment to clear it and located three more people.

Adam Freeman was charged with criminal threatening, as well as unsworn falsification for giving a false name. Freeman was also found to have two active arrest warrants. Freeman was scheduled for arraignment on May 17.

Two others, Kristopher Butler, 30, of Manchester, and Leon Labarre, 37, also of Manchester, were arrested on warrants from other agencies

May 16

Pedestrian allegedly fires shots at truck passengers on West Side

At approximately 2:20 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the Gosselin Plaza located at 270 Amory St. for a report of gunshots in the area.

The caller told police that she and friends had been driving on the West Side and stopped at the intersection of Amory Street and Auclair Avenue to let someone out. The truck’s wheels squealed, catching a pedestrian’s attention. The people in the truck and the pedestrian exchanged words.

When they got back in the truck the occupants reported hearing multiple gunshots. A witness in the truck reported seeing the pedestrian with a gun. Police did find two shell casings, however there were no injuries and no damage to property.

The pedestrian is described as a black male with short curly hair, wearing a light-colored shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Man shows up at Elliot with gunshot wound

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Elliot Hospital for an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. According to police the victim was uncooperative and gave no details about what happened and it is still unclear where the shooting took place.

The person who dropped the victim off at the hospital also provided no details.

If you have any information about this incident. You are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Body of man discovered near railroad tracks

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Manchester Police were notified that a deceased male had been located by the railroad tracks between WMUR TV and Market Basket.

The medical examiner was called to the scene. The cause of death is unknown, but the death does not appear suspicious.

The man’s identity is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Driver on Beech Street asleep at the wheel

At 11:59 p.m. a woman driving on Harrison Street (near Beech Street) apparently fell asleep at the wheel and hit an unoccupied parked car. Her car turned on its side. She had minor injuries. The accidents and surrounding circumstances remain under investigation.

Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.