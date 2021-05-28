MSD Update: May 28

COVID-19 update: We have completed our weekly review of school status and we have good news: All schools are cleared for full in-person learning next week.

You can find the status for all schools on our COVID-19 dashboard. You can find the dashboard at https://bit.ly/MSDdashboard2.

Memorial Day: All schools are closed this Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday. Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday, June 1. Please enjoy a safe long weekend.

Middle school promotion ceremonies: We’re excited to announce that we will be holding promotion ceremonies for all four middle schools. Ceremonies will be held outside and will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols. You can see the COVID-19 protocols on our promotion ceremony information page.

Each student will be allotted a group of six tickets for the event; these are assigned seats. Schools will send more information on tickets as soon as possible. In addition, ceremonies will also be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television.

Here are details on each ceremony:

Parkside: 4 p.m. Friday, June 11 at West High football field

4 p.m. Friday, June 11 at West High football field Hillside: 4 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Gill Stadium

4 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Gill Stadium Southside: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Gill Stadium

4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Gill Stadium McLaughlin: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Gill Stadium

High school graduations: As previously announced, high school graduations will take place on June 12 and 13. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Each student will receive six tickets, and the ceremonies will also be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television. We will also have a live stream available. Schools will send more information on tickets as we approach graduation day.

Here are details for each ceremony:

West High School: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the West High field, across from the high school. Rain date is June 16 at 6 p.m.

11 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the West High field, across from the high school. Rain date is June 16 at 6 p.m. Manchester School of Technology: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 13 at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Sunday, June 13 at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 9 a.m. Memorial High School: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 1 p.m. Central High School: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 6 p.m.

Returning Chromebooks: As the year draws to a close, borrowed Chromebooks must be returned. Preschool and high school seniors must return devices by Tuesday, June 1. All others must return devices by Friday, June 11.

Please follow this process: Place the Chromebook and charging cord in a clear plastic bag labeled with your student’s name, teacher, grade and school name. If the device is in need of repair, please also include a note with that information in the bag.

New student registration: We are now accepting registrations for new students for this fall. If you need to register a new student, you can do so at https://www.mansd.org/for- families/register-a-student. This is a new online process, so on our website, you’ll find step-by-step instructions and information on what you’ll need to get started.

Food options: You can find food assistance available from community partners on our food resources page, which you can find here. On that page, we’ve also begun listing resources for food during the summer.