Weather: Sun and less humid today

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Today high pressure will build into New Hampshire with much drier and cooler air. Rain moves in tonight and tomorrow as low pressure passes south of New England.

Weather Outlook, May 28 – June 1

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler; showers by evening High 65 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tonight: Periods of rain Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Saturday: Showery periods & cool High 53 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 45 Winds: NE 10-15mph Sunday: Cloudy & cool, with afternoon rain. High 57 Winds: NE 10-15 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Memorial Day: AM showers PM some sun High 73 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Mainly clear Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer High 79 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching A cool wet start to the Memorial day weekend. Some sun & warmer on Memorial day. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Becoming cloudy with showers by evening.

: Becoming cloudy with showers by evening. UV Index : High.

: High. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : Upper 50s

: Upper 50s Winds : NE 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon.

: NE 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach Low -1.6 feet (MLLW) 07:39 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 01:39 PM. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?