Weather: Sun and less humid today

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Today high pressure will build into New Hampshire with much drier and cooler air. Rain moves in tonight and tomorrow as low pressure passes south of New England.
Weather Outlook, May 28 – June 1
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Becoming cloudy with showers by evening.
- UV Index: High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Upper 50s
- Winds: NE 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low -1.6 feet (MLLW) 07:39 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 01:39 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!