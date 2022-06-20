MPD Under the Radar: Orange Street neighbors not on drugs, just watching movie

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

May 19, 10:43 a.m. – A person on Orange Street called police after hearing their neighbors yelling and swearing and banging things non-stop.

The person believed that the neighbors were on drugs. Police discovered that they were watching a horror movie at the time.

May 19, 7:19 p.m. – A man on Wellington Terrace filed a report with police after another man sent him phone calls and text messages threatening to shoot him and his family.

The two men were going to engage in a car sale, but the sale fell through when the second man would not give the first man title to the car.

An investigation was opened into the incident.

May 20, 12:29 a.m. – A cashier at a store on South Main Street said that several people came into the store about half an hour earlier and stole items. However, the store’s camera system wasn’t working and he did not see which way the suspects were going.

May 21, 10:05 p.m. – A person on Rimmon Street looked outside their home and witnessed a woman trying to get a man into a car.

The woman was throwing things at the man, but the person could not provide additional information on either individual.

After about two minutes, the woman left in the car. It is not mentioned if the man left in the car.

Police searched the area for the car, additional information was not provided.

May 21, 10:11 p.m. – An individual on Notre Dame Avenue told police that a boyfriend got out of his car and allegedly punched out his girlfriend’s car windows.

The individual said the boyfriend is yelling at his girlfriend and then got back into his car and started driving toward Main Street, he added that they thought they were both in the car with the broken windows.

Police found a vehicle fitting the description on Amory Street, but when they asked people in the car, they could not confirm that this car was the car mentioned in the call.

Additional information was not provided.