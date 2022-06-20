Tuesday’s weather: Celebrate the summer solstice – plenty of Vitamin D, high near 80

Monday, June 20, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday’s Weather

Summer solstice 2022 in the Northern Hemisphere will be at 5:13 this morning with highs near 80. The normal high is 80 and last year was near 90.

5-Day Outlook June 21-June 27

Today (First Day of Summer): Mix sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 71 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 58 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Morning showers then cloudy and more humid. High 75 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 61 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, humid, and warmer. High 83 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild, and humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week June will go out with temperatures in the 80s with muggy conditions.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 10 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:31 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds around 5 mph increasing to southeast around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 65 degrees.

