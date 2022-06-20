Tuesday’s weather: Celebrate the summer solstice – plenty of Vitamin D, high near 80

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 10 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:31 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee