Tuesday’s weather: Celebrate the summer solstice – plenty of Vitamin D, high near 80

Tuesday’s Weather
Summer solstice 2022 in the Northern Hemisphere will be at 5:13 this morning with highs near 80. The normal high is 80 and last year was near 90.
5-Day Outlook June 21-June 27
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 10 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the mid-60s.
Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:31 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee