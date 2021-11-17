MPAL crew meets boxing champs in advance of Friday’s WBO title matches

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – For the kids who spend hours in the belly of the Manchester Police Athletic League working on their upper-cuts and counter-punching got a chance to get up close and personal with four World Boxing Organization champs Wednesday.

In advance of Friday’s four WBO title matches, two of the featured boxers – Demetrius Andrade and Kali Reis – got a tour of the MPAL boxing center and interacted with city youth who participate in the program.

The Friday night fights will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. Tickets for the SNHU Arena start at $30 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

