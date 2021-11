Zoning Board update, no Planning Board meeting this week

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, November 10 and the following cases were decided. The full meeting is available on-demand. Upon review and acceptance by the board, minutes are posted here.

ZBA2021-083: 1405 River Road, variance granted.

1405 River Road, variance granted. ZBA2021-116: 324 Hanover Street, variance denied.



324 Hanover Street, variance denied. ZBA2021-122: 78 Parcels Between Smyth Road and Radburn Street, variance granted.

78 Parcels Between Smyth Road and Radburn Street, variance granted. ZBA2021-123: 108 Arah Street, variance granted.

108 Arah Street, variance granted. ZBA2021-125: 525 Hooksett Road, variance granted.

525 Hooksett Road, variance granted. ZBA2021-126: 123 Edouard Street, variance granted.

123 Edouard Street, variance granted. ZBA2021-124: 52 Island Pond Road, variance granted.

52 Island Pond Road, variance granted. ZBA2021-128: 94 Appleton Street, variance denied.

94 Appleton Street, variance denied. ZBA2021-129: 100 Hitchcock Way, variance granted.

100 Hitchcock Way, variance granted. ZBA2021-130: 760 Somerville Street, variance granted.

760 Somerville Street, variance granted. ZBA2021-082: 1671 Brown Avenue, tabled to December 9.

1671 Brown Avenue, tabled to December 9. ZBA2021-131: 168 Bryant Road, variance granted.

168 Bryant Road, variance granted. ZBA2021-132: 621 Hevey Street, variance granted.

621 Hevey Street, variance granted. ZBA2021-133: 212 London Street, variance granted.

212 London Street, variance granted. ZBA 2021-134: 61-77 Stark Street, variance granted.

61-77 Stark Street, variance granted. ZBA2021-136: 364 Oakland Ave, variance granted.

364 Oakland Ave, variance granted. ZBA2021-137: 336 Prospect St, variance denied.

336 Prospect St, variance denied. ZBA2021-138: 192 Warner Street, variance denied.

As a reminder, there will be no Planning Board meeting this week, the board will reconvene on Thursday, December 2.

BOARDS & COMMISSIONS

Have you ever wondered why some of the Boards and Commissions exist in Manchester and what they are meant to do? Take a look at the City of Manchester Ordinances to learn more. Here is a list of the current Board & Commission rosters. If you are interested in filling a vacancy or getting involved should a vacancy open, send your resume to mayor@manchesternh.gov.