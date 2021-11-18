Nov. 18-21: Where to catch live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in InkLink’s community calendar.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18th
- J. Street Extension / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm
- Rick Watson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Peter Higgins / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm
- Jonny Friday / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th
- Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Houston Bernard Band / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
- Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Back in Black AC/DC Tribute / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20th
- Jam with Ross / Area 23 (Concord) / 2pm
- Craft Brewing: Eric Lindberg / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 3pm
- Hey Dana / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- The Foundry: Amanda Adams / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- John Franzosa / Hermanos (Concord) / 7pm
- Blue Matter / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st
- Craig Thomas on Sax / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm
- Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm
- Becca Myari / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 4pm
- Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
THE NUTCRACKER / November 19-21 (Mainstage)
- Enjoy the magic and beauty of the timeless classic this holiday season as Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater performs The Nutcracker, which is based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffman and music by Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The performance unfolds at a Christmas party at a home in 19th Century Germany, where a special Christmas gift is given from a mysterious and loving uncle to his young and curious niece Clara. With delicate costumes, engaging and vivid imagery as Clara’s dream comes to life on-stage in the historic Palace Theatre. This holiday classic is a tradition for the whole family to enjoy.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL / November 26-December 22 (Mainstage)
- Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY with DAVE RUSSO / NOVEMBER 19th at 7:30pm
- Dave Russo is a comedian like no other. He’s a diminutive guy with a big voice, who’s high energy act never fails to leave audiences doubled over in laughter. Dave has yet to meet a crowd that he can’t win over with his charm and upbeat attitude. His quick wit and clever improvisation skills keep audiences on their toes, never sure where Dave’s mind will ricochet to next. His artful storytelling, combined with his flair for theatrics, and killer Robert DeNiro impression has entertained audiences around the country.
FREESE BROTHERS BIG BAND / NOVEMBER 21st at 2:00pm
- For nearly four decades, the Freese Brothers Big Band has kept the sounds of Swing and classic Big Band music alive — entertaining audiences throughout the region and raising scholarship funds for a new generation of talented musicians.Formed in 1982 by Jack, Bill, George and Courtland Freese, the band has performed on scenic bandstands from Wolfeboro to New Boston; in elegant theaters in Concord, Claremont, Rochester and Manchester; and even at New Hampshire’s grand White Mountain hotels.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS / November 19-21
- Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job. The job he’s been waiting for—marketing executive—would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. He tells them. The news doesn’t sit so well. Thus begins a series of scheme to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family’s love to move to Seattle, for a job, wonder his grandparents? Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely—and single—Caitlin O’Hare as bait…we won’t give the ending away here.
ROBERT DIONNE PIANO CHRISTMAS / November 27th at 7pm
- Robert’s most popular Piano/Vocal Cabaret of the year returns “in-person” at The Majestic Theatre! Kick off the holiday season with us as Robert plays all of your Winter and Christmas classics and favorites, plus a few requests! A night of music and memories that will warm your heart as you sing-a-long, listen, or reminisce. Perfect for the whole family.
Featured EVENTS:
FESTIVAL: Festival of Trees / November 20-28 (Concord)
- The 21st annual Feztival of Trees at the Bektash Shrine Center (189 Pembroke Road in Concord.See multiple fully decorated trees, which will be raffled off.
MUSIC: A Night of Sinatra with Rich DiMare (Derry)
- Rich DiMare’s shows are always classy and romantic, just like Sinatra himself! Join us at 6:30pm for cocktail hour in the Vineyard Ballroom, with the performance beginning at 7:30pm. Make a full night of it with the Holiday LaBelle Lights when you arrive, followed by dinner at our Americus Restaurant before the concert.
- LaBelle Winery (Derry) / www.labellewinery.com
THEATRE: The Wedding Singer / November 12-21
- Peacock Players (Nashua) / www.peacockplayers.org
DANCE: “Starry Night” / Amato Center (Milford) / November 21st at 3pm and 6pm
- The DanceWorks Movement Design Performance Company presents its fall performance of “Starry Night” at The Amato Center for The Performing Arts (56 Mont Vernon Road, Milford).
- Performed under the artistic direction of Tanya Bosse, “Starry Night” is a visual representation of the life and works of Vincent Van Gogh as interpreted through dance.
- Ticket information: buy.tututix.com/danceworksmovementdesign
