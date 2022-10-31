Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 65

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

