Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 65

Monday’s Weather

High pressure will remain over New England today bringing fair weather and temperatures running above normal. The normal high this time of year is 57.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday (Nov.1): Cloudy to partly sunny and warm. High 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Sunny and warm; nice day for raking. High 67 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 41 Winds: Light and Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. High 62 Winds: Light and Variable
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun and warm. High 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 48 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures for the first week of November will average well above normal, along with dry weather. Next weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be around 70!

I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.

Halloween night the weather forecast for the third game of the World Series in Philadelphia: Cloudy and mild with a couple of showers; rain gear may be needed for the baseball game. The game-time temperature of 60 with a wind out of the South at 5-10 mph

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

