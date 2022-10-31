Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 65

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
High pressure will remain over New England today bringing fair weather and temperatures running above normal. The normal high this time of year is 57.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures for the first week of November will average well above normal, along with dry weather. Next weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be around 70!
I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.
Halloween night the weather forecast for the third game of the World Series in Philadelphia: Cloudy and mild with a couple of showers; rain gear may be needed for the baseball game. The game-time temperature of 60 with a wind out of the South at 5-10 mph
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!