Mississippi man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death at Nutts Pond

CONCORD, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announce that an arrest has been made in the suspicious death investigation that began in Manchester this morning.

At approximately 10:32 a.m. on September 2, 2022, Manchester Police received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond. Responding officers discovered a 75-year-old male with apparent stab wounds. He received emergency medical treatment and was declared deceased at the scene.

Raymond Moore, 40, previously of Forest, Mississippi, with no known current address, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by stabbing the victim with a knife.

It is anticipated that Mr. Moore will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at a time to be scheduled by the Court.

The charges and allegations against Mr. Moore are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and an autopsy, which has been scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2022, by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Detective Division at (603) 668-8711.

At this time, all parties involved appear to have been identified and there is no threat to the public stemming from this incident.