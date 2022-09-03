Saturday’s weather: Fair weather today – sunny and warm, high of 83

Today: Comfortable sunshine and warmer. High 83 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun, very warm and more humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Some showers and turning less humid late. Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Labor Day: Cloudy and cooler with periods of showers. High 67 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday night: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low: 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Cloudy with some showers. High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Some clearing. Low 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Warmer with some clouds and sun. High 80 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Temperatures will average above normal in the middle of next week into next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:05 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 05:03 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee