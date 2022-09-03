Saturday’s weather: Fair weather today – sunny and warm, high of 83

WATCH: Today’s weather forecast.
Saturday’s Weather
High pressure slides across New Hampshire today bringing fair weather and a warming trend into the Holiday weekend. The next cold front crosses Sunday for another round of showers and possibly some thunderstorms with the front stalling over southern New England into Labor Day.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 3-Sept. 7
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will average above normal in the middle of next week into next weekend.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny.
U.V. Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Wind: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:05 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 05:03 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee