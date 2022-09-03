Saturday’s weather: Fair weather today – sunny and warm, high of 83

Friday, September 2, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, September 2, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

WATCH: Today’s weather forecast.

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure slides across New Hampshire today bringing fair weather and a warming trend into the Holiday weekend. The next cold front crosses Sunday for another round of showers and possibly some thunderstorms with the front stalling over southern New England into Labor Day.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 3-Sept. 7

Today: Comfortable sunshine and warmer. High 83 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, very warm and more humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Some showers and turning less humid late. Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Labor Day: Cloudy and cooler with periods of showers. High 67 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low: 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with some showers. High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clearing. Low 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Warmer with some clouds and sun. High 80 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal in the middle of next week into next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:05 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 05:03 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 73 degrees.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts