Memorial High principal to graduates: ‘You reinvigorated the human spirit in my world’

Photos by Stacy Harrison
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Memorial Principal Shaun St. Onge got the school’s 62nd graduation ceremony off to a lively start with some performance art including an original rap punctuated with a fist pump in the air, and an expression of his unbridled enthusiasm and gratitude for the individuals who collectively will forever be the Class of 2022.
“Wow! I feel so honored to be here today. This group of graduates has not only inspired me, but reinvigorated the human spirit in my world,” said St. Onge, who was hired as Memorial’s principal in the summer of 2020, just months after the pandemic closed down city schools.
“I want to start by thanking the entire Crusader community for your support these past two years. It has been an honor and pleasure to be a part of this amazing and determined group of individuals. Graduates, I’m honored to be here to celebrate this milestone with you,” he said.
Class President McGregor Platte addressed his fellow graduates and admitted he did some “freaking out” about how he would come up with fitting final words.
“Because what can I possibly say to a class that has been through so much? So much change, and obstacles thrown their way. I came to the realization that there are only two words to explain how I truly feel: proud, and thankful. I am very proud of all of you, not only for getting through these four years, but also bringing life and spirit back into Memorial when we needed it,” he said.
“I’m thankful for stressing out about midterms in the library, the time we stormed the field when we broke the losing streak for football, and for breaking the dance floor, I mean literally breaking the dance floor. I can say that we as a class are very thankful, for the teachers that worked so hard for us during remote learning, and in school, as well as administration, and all of the clubs and organizations that worked so hard for us to have a fun year. What we all accomplished these past four years, truly shows how hard a crusader can fight,” Platte said.
“So what now you may ask? Now we write our own stories. The moment we walk out these doors today, we will decide what our lasting impacts will be. I know it’s been hard, and It will continue to be, but I want you all to promise me one thing. I want you to promise me that you will live your life unapologetically, you all owe that to yourselves. In the future, wherever you end up, whether it be a university, trade school, military, or if you are just as confused and scared as the rest of us and are taking life day by day, always remember that you have a home, and a community, who loves you,” Platte said.
Salutatorian Amir Melkic used his time at the podium to share five life lessons from Sponge Bob Square Pants, assuring those parents in the crowd who may have regarded the aquatic sea sponge cartoon as a “bad influence,” that he is quite the opposite.
Lesson 1, “don’t procrastinate,” relating to how Sponge Bob had to write an 800-word essay for a boating class and had a hard time getting past word one. “This has been me for the past few months, and I’m sure many of us graduates can relate. I’ll personally work on it and take this valuable lesson from SpongeBob – don’t save for later things that you can do now. You’ll save yourself a lot of worry and stress.”
Lesson 2, “never give up,” came from the many times SpongeBob failed his driving test,” an estimated 1,258,056 times. I really hope that none of you come close to that number, and if you do, still do not feel discouraged,” Melkic said. “He does teach us that it’s okay to fail. He still goes to his classes and tries to learn the mechanics of boating. Failure is a valuable way to learn. And the more you learn, the better equipped you become to succeed in the future.”
“Find the things that make you happy,” was lesson 3, as Melkic encourged his classmates to seek out the simple pleasures that can help them rise above the negativity of the world. Lesson 4, “do things you love,” a companion lesson to lesson 3, citing the joy SpongeBob derived from his job flipping patties at the Krusty Krab and other pastimes that contribute to a positive attitude.
The final lesson: be comfortable in your own skin.
“Honestly, who cares what other people think? Everybody is so focused on trying not to embarrass themselves that they hardly notice anybody around them. Live in your own skin; you’re one of a kind, and there are so many things that make you, YOU,” he said.
Valedictorian August Connors took time to remind his peers – as well as the adults in the room – that despite all the growing up that gets done over four years, high school is as much about making mistakes as anything.
“Despite the many mistakes we’ve made throughout high school, we can’t afford to dwell on the past. Now is the time to move on. We must refocus and work toward our future goals. You should look toward your future, and use the lessons learned from those past mistakes as stepping stones to reach your goals. Whether you’re off to college, going into the trades, joining the armed forces, entering the workforce, or anything else you plan to do in the future, looking back at all the lessons you learned making dumb mistakes the past four years will undoubtedly help you succeed,” Connors said.
Then he did was just about every graduate has done countless times over these four years: He called his mom – who answered her phone and wished the class congratulations and best wishes for the future, along with her son.
CLASS OFFICERS and Top Students
President: McGregor Dennis Platte
Vice President: August Henry Connors
Secretary: Rachel Elizabeth Barry
Treasurer: Sarah Lynn DeVillers
Salutatorian: Amir Melkic
Valedictorian: August Henry Connors
Memorial High School Class of 2022
- Tarek Abdelkarim
- Keyana Abreu
- Adam C. Acevedo
- Renad Adam
- Mikel Adkins
- Zahraa Al Jumaili
- Malak L. Al Zaobedy
- Carter J. Albridge
- Demetri J. Alexander
- Ilham Aljic
- Emma Jean Allard
- Aaron Jakob Alvarez
- McLeod Nico Anaya
- Noah Mariano Anaya
- Rowan Dae Anderson
- Skyla Cristina Antoniak
- Brooke Alison Apostolas
- Leslie Arce Alzate
- Matthew Arnoux
- Leeah N. Aubert
- Angela Raksa Aun
- Mars Bachler
- Benjamin William Badge
- Mohamed Bah
- Carter James Bailey
- Ciara Nicole Banks
- Rene Florencio Barcomb
- Lavaughn L. Barnett
- Jaquelyn Barrientos-Flores
- Rachel Elizabeth Barry
- Lauren Elizabeth Bartnicki
- Joskar Bautista
- Brennan Michael Beland
- Tyler Jackson Beleski
- Logan David Bell
- Jocelynn Gabrielle Bergeron
- Sawyer Ellison Bergeron
- Jessiris Adelys Bermudez
- Caraballo Resad Beslic
- Destiny-Ann Elizabeth Bilodeau
- Riley Suzanne Bilodeau
- Brandon Boisvert
- Riley William Bonenfant
- Jaden Michael Breault
- Emily Grace Briand
- Kyra Elizabeth Brisson
- Ava Renae Broussard
- Caleigh Janice Brown
- Faith M. Brown
- Olivia Grace Brown
- Zachary J. Brunette
- Luca Angelo Bruno
- Christina Xuan Bui
- Parker Jamison Burgess
- Haley L. Burpee
- Jalonnie Richard Burton
- Marx Omar Burtram
- Jacob Ryan Calabro
- Matthew J. Caldrain
- McKenna R. Cantin
- Isabel M. Caraballo
- Alana Anne Cardin-Sweet
- Roman Anthony Otis Carnevale
- Joshua Scott Carreau
- Elizabeth Castaneda-Barrientos
- Alma Delia Castillo
- Mikalena Ann Chamberlain
- Ashley Nicole Champey
- George Bernard Chandler III
- Jonathan Clint Charbonneau
- Eva Clarice Chase
- Dream Alleyne Cherry
- Kotsanai Johannes Chikosi Jr.
- Alexis Christopher
- Conner Lee Cloutier
- Logan V. Cloutier
- Kristopher Z. Collins
- Kai Douglas Colson
- Aidan T. Connolly
- August Henry Connors
- Marvin Junior Corporan
- Kayla Mackenzie Correll
- Samantha Marie Courter
- Blair Alexander Dailey
- Jonah Michael Daley
- Kyle David Dardas
- Nathan Robert Dardas
- Bryanna M. Dedrick
- Damion Christopher Degreenia
- Paola Del Mar De Jesus Ramos
- Patricia De Los Santos
- Arias Isaiah Michael Delacruz
- Chloe Madison Desmarais
- Sarah Lynn DeVillers
- Anjolienah Rene DiGiantommaso
- Allyson Kimberly DiMino
- Kevin Andrew Dinh
- Alissa Marie Dobson
- Abigail L. Duer
- Kaitlyn Alese Duguay
- Nicole L. Dumont
- Daniela Duque
- Megan Brooke Dutilly
- Aarush Duvvuri
- Akshita Duvvuri
- Joel Elsemore
- Kenray 0. Emadamerho
- Isabella Francesca Falite
- George Lewis Farmer
- Nicholas C. Farmer
- Michael J. Farrington
- Chase Earl Felch
- Alexander Fellows
- Julia Paris Filep
- Holly Marie Focht
- Griffin Forbes
- Allison Foster
- Bryce Foster
- Connor Fraser
- Jackson N. Frazier
- Davion D. Freeman
- Emma Noelle Fernande Fullam
- Emma Kate Fuller
- Madison Maureen Fuller
- Miranda M. Fuller
- Merari Julyanna Galvez
- Duran Skyler George
- Isabella Giampa
- Olyvia Nyri Gilchrist
- Kyle Gillis
- Ashton Gioia
- Jeiliz Gomez
- Jalliyah A. Gonzalez
- Lily Jean Gray
- Izzy 0. Grierson
- Tate N. Gunther
- Melonie Guzman Batista
- Braden T. Hafeman
- Angelique R. Hallee
- Jessica L. Hallee
- Madisyn N. Halwig
- Brandon Hand
- Alexis K. Heald
- Nathan A. Helm
- Huy Hoang
- Emma Catherine Hodgkins
- Connor W. Hoey
- Kaitlyn Marie Holt
- Abigail Elizabeth Hudgens
- Samantha J. Hulsey
- Gillian M. Hunt
- Matthew Hunt-Crothers
- Tayler John Hurst
- Amy Huynh
- Caelen Joseph Ihasz
- Alexis A. Iller Jilliana
- James Matteo L. Jimenez
- Roland M. Jones
- Marryssa Jordan
- Troy T. Jutras
- Gracia B. Kalambay
- Salamatu Kanu
- Lily Solana Karageorgos
- Aldina Karahasan
- Genessa Kardonsky
- Nikos Katsiantonis
- James Michael Kiessling
- Nathan Elliot Kinberger
- Kaitlyn M. Kiriakoutsos
- Eli D. Knight
- Sushan Koirala
- Hau La
- Lilly Luciana Lacasse-Innes
- Christopher Lacerte
- Sarah Kathryn Lafond
- Kelly Lam
- Mckenzee Laine Lamere-Cray
- Olivia J. Lanoie
- Jaime Rose Larochelle
- Tyler J. Lavallee
- Claire Lynn Lawson
- Ella Lawson
- Jaden V. Le
- Joseph Daniel LeGallo
- Dominick Anthony Lesieur
- Alexis L. Leslie
- Ethan Michael Letendre
- Joshua Scott Letendre
- Adele Louise Levesque
- Sarah Lynn Levesque
- Faith D. R. Liles
- Leigh Jevrick Lintag
- Lenox J. Littlefield
- Uendi Llace
- Jace Loftus
- Maya Isabelle Longo
- Lual Joseph Lual
- Jimmie Luciano De Jesus
- Kevin Albert MacArthur
- Olivia Jean Mack
- Caroline R. Makara
- Cecelia Isabelle Marquez
- Blake Ronald Martin
- Ethan C. Mayers
- Benjamin W. Maynard
- Haley I. Mayo
- Sean Thomas Mccaffrey
- Madison Grace McCloskey
- Erin McCoy
- Lilliana D. McCullough
- Darren McDonough
- Nathaniel R. Mcfarland
- Taylor Anne McNelly
- Isabella Frances Mears
- Almir Mehic
- Amir Melkic
- Aiden Joseph Miller
- Courtney A. Miller
- Jacob McCaugney Miller
- Thayna Miquelino
- Theresa Doris Mondor
- Jan Cloud Morales
- Talia Jaycie Morgan
- Hayleigh Emma Morin
- Damon J. Mosley
- Spero Nicolas Moussa
- Andrew J. Mulone
- Emily M. Nadeau
- Rachael P. Neuberger
- Can Luong Nguyen
- James P. Nguyen
- Michael V. Nguyen
- Randoll Anh Nguyen
- Hallee Elizabeth Norton
- Victoria Sophia Novinskiy
- Benjamin J. O’Brien
- Justin L. O’Donnell
- lsabela Ochoa
- Akorede Q. Olanrewaju
- Chelsea Ontiveros Dominguez
- Margarita Josephin Ortiz
- Sanchez Crystal Mari Ortiz
- Sanchez Lyanmarie Ortiz Santiago
- Irvin Otajagic
- Adam C. Paquette
- Shawn R. Parker
- Redzo Pasic
- Antonio Giuseppe Patti
- Ashaia Payne
- Madison Pelletier
- Bryanna J. Peryer
- Madelyn L. Petersen
- Jordan Peterson
- William Roger Petro
- Huynh Yen Nhi Pham
- Alana Rose Phaneuf
- Tyler Joseph Pike
- Yessiel 0. Pizarro-Marmolejos
- Deven Plaisted
- McGregor Dennis Platte
- Cameron Pollock
- Lilith Claire Prough
- Connor David Provencher
- Emersyn H. Provencher
- Julian Robert Quintal
- Emily Jolie Quirion
- Logan M. Quiroga
- Sabina Ramie
- Seth B. Raymond
- Mikah Howard Reinhold
- Stephanie Reyes
- Joshua J. Ricker
- Neo Z. Rodriguez
- Olivia Celia Rosa
- Brian Rosario
- Jose Rosario
- Roumraj M. Roumraj
- Palak Saini
- Devyn Elizabeth Sakamoto
- Luis Salas Regino
- Michael M. Saldana
- Reilly Rose Sanborn
- Rocheli Sanchez
- Esperanza Elizabeth Sanchez-Gomez
- Miguel Angel Santiago III
- Anita Sefer
- Ella Elizabeth Senecal
- Katerina Fedorovna Shalygina
- Kiran Sidhu
- Kaylee Ramona Silva
- Amber Mae Simoneau
- Riley Colin Smith
- Joel P. Sobozenski
- Kira Spampinato
- James Gregory Spell
- Tynaisha Monet Stewart
- Jerrel Joseph Benjamin Stocker
- Kody Michael St. Hilaire
- James Paul Sullivan
- Shannon D. Sullivan
- Darroll Seth Swenson
- Leala A. Syhabout
- Zachary Christopher Szelog
- Khoi Minh Ta
- Ayya Samiyah Tber
- Paige Renaud Thibault
- Patrick Todd
- Alexia Louise Thompson
- Milo Peter Traballano
- Khanh Tran
- Kayla Truong
- Toney Truong
- Tina Lee Tsetseranos
- Jahreem T. Turbi
- Phoenix William Turcott
- Cora Lynn Twardosky
- Solange Umutoni
- Shanel I. Urena Diaz
- Emma Rose Vacirca
- Sophia L. Vaillancourt
- Samuel M. Vargas
- Athena Penelope Vasilopoulos
- Julia Chanelle Vattes
- Aiden Ramon Vazquez
- Christian Javier Vazquez
- Hunter A. Villalba
- Hunter Wachenfeld
- Nicholas E. Waitt
- Andrew J. Wall
- Emma Gloria Wallington
- Matthew Jozef Waszeciak
- Sophia-Grace Waszecia
Related Story: Manchester School of Technology Class of 2022: A day of milestones and memories
More 2022 graduation coverage to come.