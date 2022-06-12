Memorial High principal to graduates: ‘You reinvigorated the human spirit in my world’

Photos by Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Memorial Principal Shaun St. Onge got the school’s 62nd graduation ceremony off to a lively start with some performance art including an original rap punctuated with a fist pump in the air, and an expression of his unbridled enthusiasm and gratitude for the individuals who collectively will forever be the Class of 2022.

“Wow! I feel so honored to be here today. This group of graduates has not only inspired me, but reinvigorated the human spirit in my world,” said St. Onge, who was hired as Memorial’s principal in the summer of 2020, just months after the pandemic closed down city schools.

“I want to start by thanking the entire Crusader community for your support these past two years. It has been an honor and pleasure to be a part of this amazing and determined group of individuals. Graduates, I’m honored to be here to celebrate this milestone with you,” he said.

Class President McGregor Platte addressed his fellow graduates and admitted he did some “freaking out” about how he would come up with fitting final words.

“Because what can I possibly say to a class that has been through so much? So much change, and obstacles thrown their way. I came to the realization that there are only two words to explain how I truly feel: proud, and thankful. I am very proud of all of you, not only for getting through these four years, but also bringing life and spirit back into Memorial when we needed it,” he said.

“I’m thankful for stressing out about midterms in the library, the time we stormed the field when we broke the losing streak for football, and for breaking the dance floor, I mean literally breaking the dance floor. I can say that we as a class are very thankful, for the teachers that worked so hard for us during remote learning, and in school, as well as administration, and all of the clubs and organizations that worked so hard for us to have a fun year. What we all accomplished these past four years, truly shows how hard a crusader can fight,” Platte said.

“So what now you may ask? Now we write our own stories. The moment we walk out these doors today, we will decide what our lasting impacts will be. I know it’s been hard, and It will continue to be, but I want you all to promise me one thing. I want you to promise me that you will live your life unapologetically, you all owe that to yourselves. In the future, wherever you end up, whether it be a university, trade school, military, or if you are just as confused and scared as the rest of us and are taking life day by day, always remember that you have a home, and a community, who loves you,” Platte said.

Salutatorian Amir Melkic used his time at the podium to share five life lessons from Sponge Bob Square Pants, assuring those parents in the crowd who may have regarded the aquatic sea sponge cartoon as a “bad influence,” that he is quite the opposite.

Lesson 1, “don’t procrastinate,” relating to how Sponge Bob had to write an 800-word essay for a boating class and had a hard time getting past word one. “This has been me for the past few months, and I’m sure many of us graduates can relate. I’ll personally work on it and take this valuable lesson from SpongeBob – don’t save for later things that you can do now. You’ll save yourself a lot of worry and stress.”

Lesson 2, “never give up,” came from the many times SpongeBob failed his driving test,” an estimated 1,258,056 times. I really hope that none of you come close to that number, and if you do, still do not feel discouraged,” Melkic said. “He does teach us that it’s okay to fail. He still goes to his classes and tries to learn the mechanics of boating. Failure is a valuable way to learn. And the more you learn, the better equipped you become to succeed in the future.”

“Find the things that make you happy,” was lesson 3, as Melkic encourged his classmates to seek out the simple pleasures that can help them rise above the negativity of the world. Lesson 4, “do things you love,” a companion lesson to lesson 3, citing the joy SpongeBob derived from his job flipping patties at the Krusty Krab and other pastimes that contribute to a positive attitude.

The final lesson: be comfortable in your own skin.

“Honestly, who cares what other people think? Everybody is so focused on trying not to embarrass themselves that they hardly notice anybody around them. Live in your own skin; you’re one of a kind, and there are so many things that make you, YOU,” he said.

Valedictorian August Connors took time to remind his peers – as well as the adults in the room – that despite all the growing up that gets done over four years, high school is as much about making mistakes as anything.

“Despite the many mistakes we’ve made throughout high school, we can’t afford to dwell on the past. Now is the time to move on. We must refocus and work toward our future goals. You should look toward your future, and use the lessons learned from those past mistakes as stepping stones to reach your goals. Whether you’re off to college, going into the trades, joining the armed forces, entering the workforce, or anything else you plan to do in the future, looking back at all the lessons you learned making dumb mistakes the past four years will undoubtedly help you succeed,” Connors said.

Then he did was just about every graduate has done countless times over these four years: He called his mom – who answered her phone and wished the class congratulations and best wishes for the future, along with her son.

CLASS OFFICERS and Top Students

President: McGregor Dennis Platte

Vice President: August Henry Connors

Secretary: Rachel Elizabeth Barry

Treasurer: Sarah Lynn DeVillers

Salutatorian: Amir Melkic

Valedictorian: August Henry Connors

Memorial High School Class of 2022

Tarek Abdelkarim

Keyana Abreu

Adam C. Acevedo

Renad Adam

Mikel Adkins

Zahraa Al Jumaili

Malak L. Al Zaobedy

Carter J. Albridge

Demetri J. Alexander

Ilham Aljic

Emma Jean Allard

Aaron Jakob Alvarez

McLeod Nico Anaya

Noah Mariano Anaya

Rowan Dae Anderson

Skyla Cristina Antoniak

Brooke Alison Apostolas

Leslie Arce Alzate

Matthew Arnoux

Leeah N. Aubert

Angela Raksa Aun

Mars Bachler

Benjamin William Badge

Mohamed Bah

Carter James Bailey

Ciara Nicole Banks

Rene Florencio Barcomb

Lavaughn L. Barnett

Jaquelyn Barrientos-Flores

Rachel Elizabeth Barry

Lauren Elizabeth Bartnicki

Joskar Bautista

Brennan Michael Beland

Tyler Jackson Beleski

Logan David Bell

Jocelynn Gabrielle Bergeron

Sawyer Ellison Bergeron

Jessiris Adelys Bermudez

Caraballo Resad Beslic

Destiny-Ann Elizabeth Bilodeau

Riley Suzanne Bilodeau

Brandon Boisvert

Riley William Bonenfant

Jaden Michael Breault

Emily Grace Briand

Kyra Elizabeth Brisson

Ava Renae Broussard

Caleigh Janice Brown

Faith M. Brown

Olivia Grace Brown

Zachary J. Brunette

Luca Angelo Bruno

Christina Xuan Bui

Parker Jamison Burgess

Haley L. Burpee

Jalonnie Richard Burton

Marx Omar Burtram

Jacob Ryan Calabro

Matthew J. Caldrain

McKenna R. Cantin

Isabel M. Caraballo

Alana Anne Cardin-Sweet

Roman Anthony Otis Carnevale

Joshua Scott Carreau

Elizabeth Castaneda-Barrientos

Alma Delia Castillo

Mikalena Ann Chamberlain

Ashley Nicole Champey

George Bernard Chandler III

Jonathan Clint Charbonneau

Eva Clarice Chase

Dream Alleyne Cherry

Kotsanai Johannes Chikosi Jr.

Alexis Christopher

Conner Lee Cloutier

Logan V. Cloutier

Kristopher Z. Collins

Kai Douglas Colson

Aidan T. Connolly

August Henry Connors

Marvin Junior Corporan

Kayla Mackenzie Correll

Samantha Marie Courter

Blair Alexander Dailey

Jonah Michael Daley

Kyle David Dardas

Nathan Robert Dardas

Bryanna M. Dedrick

Damion Christopher Degreenia

Paola Del Mar De Jesus Ramos

Patricia De Los Santos

Arias Isaiah Michael Delacruz

Chloe Madison Desmarais

Sarah Lynn DeVillers

Anjolienah Rene DiGiantommaso

Allyson Kimberly DiMino

Kevin Andrew Dinh

Alissa Marie Dobson

Abigail L. Duer

Kaitlyn Alese Duguay

Nicole L. Dumont

Daniela Duque

Megan Brooke Dutilly

Aarush Duvvuri

Akshita Duvvuri

Joel Elsemore

Kenray 0. Emadamerho

Isabella Francesca Falite

George Lewis Farmer

Nicholas C. Farmer

Michael J. Farrington

Chase Earl Felch

Alexander Fellows

Julia Paris Filep

Holly Marie Focht

Griffin Forbes

Allison Foster

Bryce Foster

Connor Fraser

Jackson N. Frazier

Davion D. Freeman

Emma Noelle Fernande Fullam

Emma Kate Fuller

Madison Maureen Fuller

Miranda M. Fuller

Merari Julyanna Galvez

Duran Skyler George

Isabella Giampa

Olyvia Nyri Gilchrist

Kyle Gillis

Ashton Gioia

Jeiliz Gomez

Jalliyah A. Gonzalez

Lily Jean Gray

Izzy 0. Grierson

Tate N. Gunther

Melonie Guzman Batista

Braden T. Hafeman

Angelique R. Hallee

Jessica L. Hallee

Madisyn N. Halwig

Brandon Hand

Alexis K. Heald

Nathan A. Helm

Huy Hoang

Emma Catherine Hodgkins

Connor W. Hoey

Kaitlyn Marie Holt

Abigail Elizabeth Hudgens

Samantha J. Hulsey

Gillian M. Hunt

Matthew Hunt-Crothers

Tayler John Hurst

Amy Huynh

Caelen Joseph Ihasz

Alexis A. Iller Jilliana

James Matteo L. Jimenez

Roland M. Jones

Marryssa Jordan

Troy T. Jutras

Gracia B. Kalambay

Salamatu Kanu

Lily Solana Karageorgos

Aldina Karahasan

Genessa Kardonsky

Nikos Katsiantonis

James Michael Kiessling

Nathan Elliot Kinberger

Kaitlyn M. Kiriakoutsos

Eli D. Knight

Sushan Koirala

Hau La

Lilly Luciana Lacasse-Innes

Christopher Lacerte

Sarah Kathryn Lafond

Kelly Lam

Mckenzee Laine Lamere-Cray

Olivia J. Lanoie

Jaime Rose Larochelle

Tyler J. Lavallee

Claire Lynn Lawson

Ella Lawson

Jaden V. Le

Joseph Daniel LeGallo

Dominick Anthony Lesieur

Alexis L. Leslie

Ethan Michael Letendre

Joshua Scott Letendre

Adele Louise Levesque

Sarah Lynn Levesque

Faith D. R. Liles

Leigh Jevrick Lintag

Lenox J. Littlefield

Uendi Llace

Jace Loftus

Maya Isabelle Longo

Lual Joseph Lual

Jimmie Luciano De Jesus

Kevin Albert MacArthur

Olivia Jean Mack

Caroline R. Makara

Cecelia Isabelle Marquez

Blake Ronald Martin

Ethan C. Mayers

Benjamin W. Maynard

Haley I. Mayo

Sean Thomas Mccaffrey

Madison Grace McCloskey

Erin McCoy

Lilliana D. McCullough

Darren McDonough

Nathaniel R. Mcfarland

Taylor Anne McNelly

Isabella Frances Mears

Almir Mehic

Amir Melkic

Aiden Joseph Miller

Courtney A. Miller

Jacob McCaugney Miller

Thayna Miquelino

Theresa Doris Mondor

Jan Cloud Morales

Talia Jaycie Morgan

Hayleigh Emma Morin

Damon J. Mosley

Spero Nicolas Moussa

Andrew J. Mulone

Emily M. Nadeau

Rachael P. Neuberger

Can Luong Nguyen

James P. Nguyen

Michael V. Nguyen

Randoll Anh Nguyen

Hallee Elizabeth Norton

Victoria Sophia Novinskiy

Benjamin J. O’Brien

Justin L. O’Donnell

lsabela Ochoa

Akorede Q. Olanrewaju

Chelsea Ontiveros Dominguez

Margarita Josephin Ortiz

Sanchez Crystal Mari Ortiz

Sanchez Lyanmarie Ortiz Santiago

Irvin Otajagic

Adam C. Paquette

Shawn R. Parker

Redzo Pasic

Antonio Giuseppe Patti

Ashaia Payne

Madison Pelletier

Bryanna J. Peryer

Madelyn L. Petersen

Jordan Peterson

William Roger Petro

Huynh Yen Nhi Pham

Alana Rose Phaneuf

Tyler Joseph Pike

Yessiel 0. Pizarro-Marmolejos

Deven Plaisted

McGregor Dennis Platte

Cameron Pollock

Lilith Claire Prough

Connor David Provencher

Emersyn H. Provencher

Julian Robert Quintal

Emily Jolie Quirion

Logan M. Quiroga

Sabina Ramie

Seth B. Raymond

Mikah Howard Reinhold

Stephanie Reyes

Joshua J. Ricker

Neo Z. Rodriguez

Olivia Celia Rosa

Brian Rosario

Jose Rosario

Roumraj M. Roumraj

Palak Saini

Devyn Elizabeth Sakamoto

Luis Salas Regino

Michael M. Saldana

Reilly Rose Sanborn

Rocheli Sanchez

Esperanza Elizabeth Sanchez-Gomez

Miguel Angel Santiago III

Anita Sefer

Ella Elizabeth Senecal

Katerina Fedorovna Shalygina

Kiran Sidhu

Kaylee Ramona Silva

Amber Mae Simoneau

Riley Colin Smith

Joel P. Sobozenski

Kira Spampinato

James Gregory Spell

Tynaisha Monet Stewart

Jerrel Joseph Benjamin Stocker

Kody Michael St. Hilaire

James Paul Sullivan

Shannon D. Sullivan

Darroll Seth Swenson

Leala A. Syhabout

Zachary Christopher Szelog

Khoi Minh Ta

Ayya Samiyah Tber

Paige Renaud Thibault

Patrick Todd

Alexia Louise Thompson

Milo Peter Traballano

Khanh Tran

Kayla Truong

Toney Truong

Tina Lee Tsetseranos

Jahreem T. Turbi

Phoenix William Turcott

Cora Lynn Twardosky

Solange Umutoni

Shanel I. Urena Diaz

Emma Rose Vacirca

Sophia L. Vaillancourt

Samuel M. Vargas

Athena Penelope Vasilopoulos

Julia Chanelle Vattes

Aiden Ramon Vazquez

Christian Javier Vazquez

Hunter A. Villalba

Hunter Wachenfeld

Nicholas E. Waitt

Andrew J. Wall

Emma Gloria Wallington

Matthew Jozef Waszeciak

Sophia-Grace Waszecia

More 2022 graduation coverage to come.