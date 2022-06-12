Manchester School of Technology Class of 2022: A day of milestones and memories

MANCHESTER, NH – In the first of what was to be four city high school graduation ceremonies at SNHU Arena, Manchester School of Technology Senior Class President Edna Ndayisaba recognized a milestone for the school this year since becoming a full-time high school 10 years ago.

“We are the biggest graduating class this school has ever had, and I would say the best. As I look before me, I see future doctors, lawyers, engineers, directors, and many more successful professionals in their chosen fields. Ultimately, I see a lot of success,” Ndayisaba said.

She went on to talk about her personal take on making it through to the graduation finish line by reflecting on her family’s journey to the United States as refugees.

“Twenty-eight years ago, my parents had to endure and flee from genocide in Rwanda, a country they grew up in, which they loved so dearly. After a lot of harsh years of simply surviving, they were able to find refuge in South Africa, where I was born. I grew up there learning many of my life lessons, like riding a bike, crossing the street by myself, learning not to put my hand on the stove when it’s hot, and processing loss and grief. At 10 years old I packed up everything I ever knew and got on a plane that took me on a huge journey across the world. The plane ride was really long, but I loved it because I knew I would have enough time to watch about six full-length movies, but truly it was because I knew this plane ride was going to be taking me to a new home full of opportunities and hope,” Ndayisaba said.



“When we think of our parents or the people that have raised us, we think of all the sacrifices and hardships they have made for our success. We sometimes get nervous about living up to their expectations of us and think “ugh, this is a lot of pressure.” but, now you can look at them and say that it was all worth it, because you’re here today, in this room graduating. You are so worthy and so deserving of all the sacrifices. So please keep going and never give up,” she said.

Ndayisaba ended her remarks with a shout-out to MST instructors.

“I know that I, and the rest of my classmates, are equipped with all the knowledge and skills we need because we were lucky enough to have had teachers like you. You do such an important job that often goes by without the praise it deserves,” she said.

MST Principal Timothy Otis issued a statement published in the program that acknowledged MST’s status as a district-wide magnet school for students who choose MST over their “home” school based on where they reside. He said that he hoped the school’s 7th graduating class, which experienced a unique education centered around project-based learning and competency grading – and also lost out on 18 months of in-person experience due to the pandemic – are as proud of their accomplishments as he is.

“As you gather here today for the culminating activity of your high school years, hopefully you are looking back and are glad that you made the decision that you did,” he said. “You have persevered through it all and we are all here today to celebrate your accomplishments. Even though it was a very trying time during remote learning, you have gained strength from that experience that will help you greatly in your future endeavors.”

Class Officers

President: Edna Ndayisaba

Vice President: Kayla Bogert

Secretary: Anam Tariq

Treasurer: James Anderson

Historian: Desire Smith

Manchester School of Technology Class of 2022

Andrew Abreu/Business Principles

James Anderson/Design Communication

Olivia Angilletta/Cosmetology

Katie Babineau/Health Professions

Zoe Berry/Game Design

Zachary Blanchard/Automotive Technology

Jayda Bogert/Game Design

Kayla Bogert/Video & Digital Media Production

Vanessa Caradonna-Navarro/Culinary Arts, Business Principles

Tyler Ceasar/Manufacturing Technology, Residential Carpentry

Wren Chretien/Health Professions, EMT

Jonathan Cloutier/Residential Carpentry

Amy Contreras/Public Safety & Law

Ruben Cruz/Game Design

Jasen Cusson/Health Professions, EMT

Ashley Diaz Ramos/Health Professions, Business Principles

Sebastian Dudley/Residential Plumbing

Genesi Dumesle/Health Professions

Colin Ermatinger/Electrical Technology

Xavier Estrada/HVAC

Chinenye Ezeugwu/Business Principles

Zachary Featherman/Culinary Arts

Katarina Feliciano/Careers in Education

Felicity Felix/Health Professions, Business Principles

Luis Fermin/Electrical Technology, Game Design

Jaxson Field/Design Communication

Audrey Gagnon/Cosmetology

Jake Gagnon/Landscaping & Horticulture, Culinary Arts

Alexis Garon-Gaffney/Video & Digital Media, Business Principles

Ryan Gills/Design Communication

Gabriela Gomez Rui/Public Safety & Law

Sarah Grudzien/Cosmetology

Mirabella Guillou/Manufacturing Technology

Macaylah Hart/Automotive Technology

Audrey Harty/Careers in Education

Starla Skye Hayes/Culinary Arts

Audrey Henry/Business Principles

Alexander Howe/Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology

Malco Jimenez Aponte/Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology

Haley Johnson-King/Manufacturing Technology

Duketery Kandakai/Business Principles

Melphie Kanyinda/Public Safety & Law

Coby Kehoe Collision/Repair & Refinishing Technology

Matthew Keyes/Electrical Technology

Shawn LaRoche/Automotive Technology

Isaiah Lawrence/Game Design

Nhan Le/Residential Carpentry

Destiny Lemay/Culinary Arts

Cameron Lesko/Cosmetology

Keyanna Martel/Health Professions

Michael Martel/HVAC

Hannah McClaughry-Bertelsen/Careers in Education

Anaya Montes/Health Professions

Jiniahliz Montes/Health Professions

Imani Morris/Cosmetology

Ian Murphy/Automotive Technology

Edna Ndayisaba/Video & Digital Media, Business Principles

Luis Negron/Public Safety & Law, Green Technology

Hailey O’Neill/Business Principles

Samara Olive/Design Communication

Xavier Paquette/Game Design, Manufacturing Technology

Aaron Pichette/Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology

Mackenzie Powell/Health Professions, EMT

Meagan Quattrucci/Public Safety & Law

Gabriel Quinones/Public Safety & Law

Erika Reyes Ortiz/Cosmetology, Business Principles

Gabriella Rice/Health Professions, EMT

Joseph Roberge/Residential Carpentry

Patrick Roberge/Public Safety & Law, Fire Science, EMT

Isaac Rojas/Public Safety & Law

Noah Roukey/Game Design, Design Communication I

Mia Roye Perez/Game Design, Design Communication I

Jasmine St.Croix/Cosmetology

Chloe Sjolander-Dussault/Video & Digital Media Production

Desire Smith/Cosmetology

Samuel Smith/Video & Digital Media Production

Toni Speller/Cosmetology

Anam Tariq/Health Professions, Culinary Arts

Yomaily Torres Carrasco/Public Safety & Law

Brianna Torres/Public Safety & Law

Natalie Uribe/Careers in Education

Elijzah Vega/Landscaping & Horticulture, Business Principles

Noah Vincent/Residential Carpentry

Sean Vincent/Design Communication

Alexis Wells-Zemis/Health Professions, Fire Science, EMT

Isaiah H. Williams/Automotive Technology

Isaiah L. Williams/Manufacturing Technology

Related Story: Memorial High principal to graduates: You reinvigorated the human spirit in my world

More weekend high school graduation coverage to come.