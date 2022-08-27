Memorial girls fall 4-0 to Nashua South in soccer home opener

MANCHESTER, NH – “They hustled,” Memorial Coach Nick Gardner said of his Memorial Girls’ soccer team. “They played hard and gave it their all. That’s all you can ask.”

Despite the score, Memorial turned in a solid defensive effort. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the lack of subs only became obvious deep into the second half. This is also a Memorial team that graduated 10 seniors last year, according to Gardner.

The ancient mariner of literary fame only stoppeth one of three, But Memorial goalie Hannah Jenkins turned back four point-blank shots from speedy Nashua co-captain Soraya Ross, while the striker was successful on two. Do the two-out-of three math. Ross scored at the 6:40 mark of the first half for the only score of the period.

“And this was Hannah’s first game as goalie,” Gardner said post-game. “Their forward had a number of opportunities.”

Jenkins had considerable help from her defense while two shots hit the crossbar in the second half with another hitting the right goal post dead-on at 25:50. Memorial defenders stripped several one-on-ones and even a two-on-one at close range.

Despite Memorial’s inability to mount an effective offense, the game stayed close until Nashua’s Addison Varley scored from close range off a nice assist from Peyton Renzi at the 12:40 mark to make the score 3-0. Nashua controlled field position for the majority of the game. Considering this, Memorial’s defense gives the team something to build on.

Memorial was without a solid scoring opportunity off three corner kicks and several free kicks in Nashua’s end.

Memorial’s next game is vs. Bedford this coming Tuesday.