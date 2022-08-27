Fisher Cats punch back to even series at Somerset

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – Addison Barger and Zach Britton each drove in a pair of runs and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-28, 52-66) beat Somerset (27-21, 71-46), 5-1, on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Fisher Cats put a pair of runs on the board in the top of the third inning. Singles by Cam Eden and Davis Schneider started the frame, and both scored on a double just inside the third base bag from Barger to make it 2-0.

New Hampshire extended the lead in the top of the fifth. Luis De Los Santos singled, and Addison Barger reached on a two-base error. Zach Britton brought both runners home with a single for a 4-0 lead.

Zac Cook walked and stole both second and third in the top of the sixth inning. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Davis Schneider to make it 5-0.

On the mound, top Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann worked the first three innings without allowing a hit or run for the second straight outing. He walked two and struck out two. Tiedemann’s Double-A ERA is down to 2.45.

Yol Concepcion worked a scoreless frame in his Fisher Cats debut before turning over to Paxton Schultz (W, 7-5).

Schultz finished up with 5.0 innings of work, allowing only a solo homer by Somerset’s Anthony Volpe in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-1 final. Schultz struck out seven.

The series continues on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark. RHP Sem Robberse is the scheduled starter for New Hampshire. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network.