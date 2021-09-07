MEA announces endorsements for Mayor, Aldermanic races and BOSC races

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Sunday night, the Manchester Education Association‘s Executive Committee announced 28 endorsements in the upcoming primary for this fall’s municipal election.
These and other candidates were interviewed by the Manchester Education Association’s Political Action Committee in recent weeks, with Manchester Education Association President Sue Hannan referring to the following candidates as “supporters of public education in word and deed.”
Mayor
Joyce Craig
Alderman at Large
Dan Goonan
June Trisciani
Daniel P. O’Neil
School Board At Large
Peter Argeropoulos
Jim O’Connell
Ward 1 Alderman
Kevin Cavanaugh
Ward 1 School Board
Julie Turner
Ward 2 Alderman
Will Stewart
Ward 2 School Board
Sean Parr
Ward 3 Alderman
Pat Long
Ward 3 School Board
Karen Soule
Ward 4 Alderman
Christine Fajardo
Ward 4 School Board
Leslie Want
Ward 5 Alderman
Tony Sapienza
Ward 5 School Board
Jeremy Dobson
Ward 7 Alderman
Mary Heath
Ward 7 School Board
Chris Potter
Brian Cole
Ward 8 Alderman
Sean Sargent
Tommy Katsiantonis
Ward 8 School Board
Peter Perich
Ward 9 School Board
Ben Dion
Ward 10 Alderman
Bill Barry
Ward 10 School Board
Gary Hamer
Ward 11 Alderman
Norman Gamache
Ward 11 School Board
Nicole Leapley
Ward 12 Alderman
Erin Kelly
Ward 12 School Board
Ken Roy