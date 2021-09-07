MEA announces endorsements for Mayor, Aldermanic races and BOSC races

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Sunday night, the Manchester Education Association‘s Executive Committee announced 28 endorsements in the upcoming primary for this fall’s municipal election.

These and other candidates were interviewed by the Manchester Education Association’s Political Action Committee in recent weeks, with Manchester Education Association President Sue Hannan referring to the following candidates as “supporters of public education in word and deed.”

Mayor

  • Joyce Craig

Alderman at Large

  • Dan Goonan

  • June Trisciani

  • Daniel P. O’Neil

School Board At Large

  • Peter Argeropoulos

  • Jim O’Connell

Ward 1 Alderman

  • Kevin Cavanaugh

Ward 1 School Board

  • Julie Turner

Ward 2 Alderman

  • Will Stewart

Ward 2 School Board

  • Sean Parr

Ward 3 Alderman

  • Pat Long

Ward 3 School Board

  • Karen Soule

Ward 4 Alderman

  • Christine Fajardo

Ward 4 School Board

  • Leslie Want

Ward 5 Alderman

  • Tony Sapienza

Ward 5 School Board

  • Jeremy Dobson

Ward 7 Alderman

  • Mary Heath

Ward 7 School Board

  • Chris Potter

  • Brian Cole

Ward 8 Alderman

  • Sean Sargent

  • Tommy Katsiantonis

Ward 8 School Board

  • Peter Perich

Ward 9 School Board

  • Ben Dion

Ward 10 Alderman

  • Bill Barry

Ward 10 School Board

  • Gary Hamer

Ward 11 Alderman

  • Norman Gamache

Ward 11 School Board

  • Nicole Leapley

Ward 12 Alderman

  • Erin Kelly

Ward 12 School Board

  • Ken Roy