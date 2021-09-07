MEA announces endorsements for Mayor, Aldermanic races and BOSC races

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Sunday night, the Manchester Education Association‘s Executive Committee announced 28 endorsements in the upcoming primary for this fall’s municipal election.

These and other candidates were interviewed by the Manchester Education Association’s Political Action Committee in recent weeks, with Manchester Education Association President Sue Hannan referring to the following candidates as “supporters of public education in word and deed.”

Mayor

Joyce Craig

Alderman at Large

Dan Goonan

June Trisciani

Daniel P. O’Neil

School Board At Large

Peter Argeropoulos

Jim O’Connell

Ward 1 Alderman

Kevin Cavanaugh

Ward 1 School Board

Julie Turner

Ward 2 Alderman

Will Stewart

Ward 2 School Board

Sean Parr

Ward 3 Alderman

Pat Long

Ward 3 School Board

Karen Soule

Ward 4 Alderman

Christine Fajardo

Ward 4 School Board

Leslie Want

Ward 5 Alderman

Tony Sapienza

Ward 5 School Board

Jeremy Dobson

Ward 7 Alderman

Mary Heath

Ward 7 School Board

Chris Potter

Brian Cole

Ward 8 Alderman

Sean Sargent

Tommy Katsiantonis

Ward 8 School Board

Peter Perich

Ward 9 School Board

Ben Dion

Ward 10 Alderman

Bill Barry

Ward 10 School Board

Gary Hamer

Ward 11 Alderman

Norman Gamache

Ward 11 School Board

Nicole Leapley

Ward 12 Alderman

Erin Kelly

Ward 12 School Board