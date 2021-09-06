Monday’s weather: Dry and pleasant for Labor Day, with sunshine and low humidity

Labor Day: Mix sun & clouds High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Mostly clear Low 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 79 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mainly clear Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Some sun & more humid with a late-day thunderstorm High 82 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy, warm & humid with thunderstorms Low 66 Winds: SW5-15 mph Thursday: Few showers and turning less humid High 77 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Clear Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first full week of September temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal. Normal highs this time of year is the upper 70s.

Weather Stats

Thinking back over the summer has it felt hot? Cool? You’re right! Both.

August and June featured significant heat waves while July stuck with cooler and wetter. The full seasonal climate report is below.

THE MANCHESTER CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR THE SUMMER SEASON, FROM June 1, 2021, to August 31, 2021. (The summer was warmer and wetter than normal.)

TEMPERATURE (F) HIGHEST 98 June 29

LOWEST 44 June 10

AVG. MAXIMUM 82.5 AVG.

MINIMUM 63.8

MEAN 73.2 (1.8 above normal)

PRECIPITATION (INCHES) TOTALS 15.12 (4.43″ above normal)

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather: Partly sunny. UV Index: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the upper 70s. Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water temperature: 66 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 11:39 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 05:51 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!