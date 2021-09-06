Monday’s weather: Dry and pleasant for Labor Day, with sunshine and low humidity

Monday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Sept. 6 – Sept. 10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
For the first full week of September temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal. Normal highs this time of year is the upper 70s.
Weather Stats
Thinking back over the summer has it felt hot? Cool? You’re right! Both.
August and June featured significant heat waves while July stuck with cooler and wetter. The full seasonal climate report is below.
THE MANCHESTER CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR THE SUMMER SEASON, FROM June 1, 2021, to August 31, 2021. (The summer was warmer and wetter than normal.)
TEMPERATURE (F) HIGHEST 98 June 29
LOWEST 44 June 10
AVG. MAXIMUM 82.5 AVG.
MINIMUM 63.8
MEAN 73.2 (1.8 above normal)
PRECIPITATION (INCHES) TOTALS 15.12 (4.43″ above normal)
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
