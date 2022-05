MANCHESTER, NH – Nothing boosts your spirits or livens up the landscape like a few well-placed plants.

So while you’re out and about doing your weekend stuff, make sure you add West High School to your list of stops and invest in their 6th Annual Plant Sale, which is a fundraiser for the school.

There will be a variety of plants, most of them home-grown on the campus in West High School’s greenhouse. The plant sale runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.