May 14: Seacoast Craft & Artisan Market – proceeds support NH Coalition to End Homelessness

Seacoast Craft & Artisan Market is a We are a traveling boutique market located throughout the greater Portsmouth area. Local crafters and artists will showcase their products to bring a new and unique shopping experience. We are launching this new Market on May 14 and have several additional dates planned throughout the year (see below).

Proceeds from each event will be donated to a local non-profit agency – this quarter we are supporting the NH Coalition to End Homelessness. We will be raffling off a beautiful handmade baby quilt to raise funds for NHCEH.org

 

