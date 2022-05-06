Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 66

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.