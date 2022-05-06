Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 66

Friday, May 6, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday’s Weather

A storm passing off to our south will give us lots of clouds today with highs in the mid-60s.

Elevated Fire Danger

A prolonged dry stretch through early next week. Gradually warming temperatures coupled with lower dewpoints will result in relative humidity values dropping to between 20 and 30 percent during the afternoons. Winds will generally, remain on the lighter side under high pressure, but an extended stretch of critical fire weather conditions is expected this weekend into next week.

5-Day Outlook May 6-May 9

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 66 Winds: WNW 5-10mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, but cooler. High 55 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 40 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 58 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sunshine & breezy. High 61 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear. Low 42 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Periods of sun and clouds. High 65 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure will keep us dry with a warming trend Monday into the second half of next week. Next Thursday, Friday, and the start of next weekend we could hit 80.

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

