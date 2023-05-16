May 20: Manchester Multicultural Festival to feature farmers’ and art markets

MANCHESTER, NH – Many people asked if the MUM’s Pop-up Market was happening this year, or what about the Art and Plant Extravaganza? The answer is absolutely yes, with many additional partners, artists and integral community members across Nashua, Manchester and Concord, this year’s celebration, happening May 20 at Sheehan-Basquil Park, 297 Maple St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is going to absolutely knock your socks off and prepare you for warmer sandal weather.



This year, MUMS is really pumping up the visibility of our rich community and the arts. We have guests from so many sectors of the economy and so much art, food, games and love to share with our people. Manchester Grows, Kimball Jenkins and Queerlective have partnered in order to provide a lineup of entertainment and immersive activities that are out of this world!

With live performances from Cozy Throne, Sleepyhead, Journee LaFond, Nicky DeFrancesco, and the Akwaaba Ensemble there will never be a dull moment. Great food will be cooked up and served by artists Reina Rodriguez and Yasamin Safarzadeh. There will be so much to do with all the special arts and crafting by Unchartered Tutoring, LLC and artist Liz Scott of Kimball Jenkins, and plenty of fun field activities for all ages and abilities including crazy giant-ball soccer, to beach-ball volleyball to a competitive relay challenge course hosted by Kimball Jenkins. Live paintings by Jozimar Matimano and Phoebe-Agnes Mills. Special guest star; Savitri Horrigan who will be driving the Fresh Start Farms Mobile Market!



Last year’s event, led by Manchester Grows, was a huge success and we are continuing in this new tradition of leading community-based and inclusive pop-up markets in and around Center City. Come out this Saturday and celebrate the local growers and vendors of Manchester’s own Farmer’s Market so they can continue to provide a community-based marketplace for healthy foods, locally made products, and other helpful community resources throughout the summer!





How does this event continue to happen each year with echoing farmers’ markets? It’s Ara’s fault. Ara Tamzarian; the artist-entrepreneur who is being featured right now at Kimball Jenkins with his installation “on the bus” – those of you who get it know. We thank Ara for the work he has done throughout the decades in Manchester with green space projects and accessible youth sports programming.



This year’s Multicultural Festival and Farmers Market is made possible with support from the City of Manchester through an ARPA Grant, through the love and labor of all partners involved and through community participation!



Hope to see you there!