Calling all contractors: Prequalify to work with the city’s Healthy Homes intervention program

MANCHESTER NH – NH licensed contractors are invited to submit a confidential “prequalification form” for the City’s Healthy Homes Production Grant Program, a HUD program that is focused on addressing multiple childhood diseases and injuries in the home to eliminate housing-related hazards.

Licensed contractors may be defined as:

general contractors

electricians

plumbers

HVAC

integrated pest management professionals

radon professionals

mold and asbestos professionals

Over the next 3½ years the City of Manchester will perform healthy homes interventions in approximately 100 units of housing.

Healthy Homes interventions may include:

addressing deficient electrical systems

repairs/upgrades to plumbing, heating and ventilation systems

integrated pest management

mold remediation

Radon mitigation

Asbestos testing and removal

Prequalification forms are available at Manchester Housing Initiatives Program offices located in the City of Manchester’s Planning and Community Development Department, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101, telephone number (603) 792-6726 and the City’s website leadsafemanchester.com.

Forms shall be submitted to these same locations or e-mailed to leadprogram@manchesternh.gov.

The City will accept Prequalification Forms on an ongoing basis. Only those contractors determined to be qualified to perform the work prior to bidding will be allowed to bid on related contracts.

The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities, reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid that appears to be in the best interest of the City. Failure to submit all information called for may be sufficient for disqualification. Questions regarding this Invitation to Bid should be directed to the Healthy Homes Production Program Manager, Leslyn Daligadu, at (603) 792-6722.