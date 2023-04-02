March Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Courthouse North

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man is facing manslaughter and other charges related to the death of a toddler from fentanyl intoxication.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury handed up the indictment against Claudy Cassy, 35, of 77 Maple St., Apt. 2, in connection with Oct. 14, 2022 death of a 2-year-old.

Cassy also was indicted on charges of reckless conduct, deadly weapon; one count each of possession of fentanyl, dimethyltryptamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and clonazepam; possession with the intent to sell cocaine; possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine, dimethyltryptamine, and clonazepam having been previously convicted of a felony sale of crack cocaine. If convicted of the manslaughter charge, Cassy faces 15 to 30 years in prison.

According to the indictments, Cassy engaged in reckless conduct and put the 2-year-old child, E.C., in danger of serious bodily injury by means of fentanyl when he exposed the toddler to the drug and caused acute fentanyl intoxication resulting in the child’s death.

Adam Montgomery, 33, already detained in the Valley Street jail on a slew of charges including second-degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony, is now facing another round of charges unrelated to his daughter’s killing.

The four felony indictments issued in March include two counts each of being an armed career criminal and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges allege that between Feb. 22, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2020, Montgomery was in possession of a rifle, while between July 15, 2019 and July 20, 2019, he possessed a pistol. According to the indictments, he previously was convicted five other felonies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The latest charges are special felonies carrying a mandatory term of 10 years imprisonment.

Five-year-old Harmony Montgomery went missing in late 2019 although authorities wouldn’t learn of her disappearance for nearly two years. Police said they believed Montgomery killed Harmony by punching her in the head in early December 2019.

Montgomery has entered innocent pleas to all prior charges. He is to be arraigned on the latest on April 4.

Deandre Anglade, 20, of 20 Cheney Place, was indicted for attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault in the June 4, 2019 shooting of L.M.

The shooting took place nearly four years ago when Anglade was 16 years old. He has since been certified as an adult to stand trial in Superior Court.

According to the assault indictments, Anglade fired a pistol hitting L.M. in the head, shoulder, neck, left leg and twice in the arm.

He is to be arraigned on the charges on April 13.

The man who was with Alexandra Eckersley who police said gave birth to her infant son in a tent in the woods on a frigid December day, only to abandon the child, was indicted on a witness tampering charge and possession of methamphetamine.

On Dec. 25-26, 2022, Theberge is accused of telling Alexandra Eckersley to give false information to police about the location of her newborn infant.

Eckersley, 26, is under indictment on two counts of second-degree assault and one charge each of falsifying physical evidence, a felony, and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.

Eckersley is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Eckersely gave birth around midnight on Dec. 26 to a premature infant. She is accused of abandoning the newborn alone in a tent for about an hour in 18-degree weather.

The state contends she left the baby to seek warmth and request emergency help for herself, fearing she could be at significant risk. She also is accused of misdirecting a rescue team that was trying to find the baby. After about an hour, Eckersley told rescuers where to find the tent and the baby. The infant was found inside the tent on the floor, uncovered and unclothed, suffering from hypothermia and related symptoms, according to court documents.

The defense maintains Eckersley was frightened, bleeding, crying, cold and confused after unexpectedly giving birth. She said Theberge, described as her tent companion, who abandoned her, told her the infant had no pulse.

Defense attorneys said she did not tell police the tent’s location because she feared Theberge.

Theberge was located days later and charged with witness tampering, reckless conduct and child endangerment.

Eckersley is the daughter of former Red Sox star Dennis Eckersley and his wife, Nancy.

What is a Grand Jury indictment?

According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court clerk or email publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

The grand jury handed up 243 indictments in March. Among those indicted were:

Alida I. Alfano, 48, of 101 Dubuque St., #1, criminal threatening deadly weapon. On Nov. 22, 2022, Alfano is accused of threatening to stab three people – K.C., M.F. and C.M. — with a steak knife.

Mikayla Anglade, 34, of 340 Spruce St., two counts each of attempted first-degree assault, reckless conduct and criminal threatening. On Jan. 2, 2023, Anglade is accused of driving a vehicle at A.R. and N.M.

Tyler Bemis, 26, l/k/a of 432 Central St., two counts each domestic violence, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon; domestic violence, reckless conduct, and falsifying physical evidence. On Feb. 5, 2023, Bemis is accused of pointing a loaded gun at L.D. and B.B. and threatening to kill them. According to an indictment, Bemis hid the gun in a kitchen cabinet.

Tyler Campbell, 30, of 381 Myrtle St., criminal threatening, conduct with a firearm. On Dec. 29, Campbell is accused of pointing a handgun at K.T., 30.

Franklin Castillo, 29, of Lawrence, Mass., two counts domestic violence, criminal threatening against a person, deadly weapon; reckless conduct, deadly weapon; two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, a firearm. On Dec. 29, 2020 in Manchester, Castillo is accused of twice pointing a pistol at K.T., an intimate partner, and telling her, “I’m going to kill you.” The reckless conduct charge accuses him of pointing the gun at K.T. while she was holding their 2-month-old daughter. The theft charges alleges he stole two guns from K.T.: a Glock model 19 Gen4 9 mm pistol and an FN America FN503 9 mm pistol.

Dominic J. Cherbonneau, 25, of 319 Hanover St., #7, two counts of felony riot and 8 charges of attempted first-degree assault with a firearm. According to the indictments, Cherbonneau engaged in tumultuous violent conduct with two or more individuals resulting in C.G. sustaining a bullet wound to her arm. The attempted first-degree assault counts accuse him of firing a gun eight times at C.M.

Dante Torres, 24, of 368 Merrimack St., #2, riot. Torres is accused of being one of the individuals involved with Cherbonneau in the incident that ended with C.G. being shot in the arm.

Joshua I. Cross, 29, of 68 Oakland Ave., #2, back entrance, duplex, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Nov. 29, 2022, Cross is accused of striking P.A. with his (Cross’) car.

Joselito Cruz-Carmona, 50, of 271 Cedar St., three counts of burglary; criminal threatening, deadly weapon; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a knife; two counts theft by unauthorized taking; two counts of criminal mischief. On Jan. 1, 2023, Cruz-Carmona is accused of threatening A.T. with a knife. That same day, he is accused of breaking into an eye glass business located in the Sunbeam Mall, 87 Elm St., and taking more than $1,500 in merchandise. Cruz-Carmona is also accused of causing more than $1,500 in damage inside the mall. Also on Jan. 1, 2023, he allegedly burglarized the New Hampshire State Liquor store and stolw a case of Don Julio Tequila valued at $1,200.

Leo Cullinan, 34, of 14 Country Club Drive, assault by prisoner. On Feb. 6, 2023 in Goffstown, Cullinan, while in police custody, is accused of striking Sgt. Michelle Tanguay Considine on the side of the head.

Joseph Davis, 37, of 129 English Village Road, criminal threatening, deadly weapon; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of stalking, subsequent offense. On Dec. 30, 2022, Davis is accused of threatening C.I. with a box cutter. Davis also is accused of violating a bail order two times when he had contact with Z.K. on Dec. 30 at 830 South Willow St. and on Jan. 6 in the area of 700 Huse Road.

Benjamin Defosses, 27, of 279 Loudon Road, Concord, three counts of reckless conduct and one charge of being a habitual offender. On Jan. 13, 2023 in Manchester, Defosses is accused of being involved in a police chase during which he drove the wrong way on one-way Maple Street at a high rate of speed, directly at a Manchester police cruiser, placing both the public and police in danger of serious bodily injury. That same day, while driving at a high rate of speed on Crosbie Street, while attempting to evade pursuing police cruisers, he allegedly drove directly at a police cruiser, endangering NH State Police Lt. Chris Storm.

Yorgelis de la Cruz, 25, of 13 Bridle Path Lane, Apt. 304, Londonderry, accomplice to criminal threatening. On Aug. 3, 2022 in Bedford, de la Cruz is accused of acting in concert with others who were in possession of a knife and threatening physical harm to R. P.

Ralph Fabrizio, 58, of 453 Boston Post Road, Amherst, possession of child sex abuse image. On June 29, 2022, Fabrizio is accused of possessing a sexually explicit image of a naked prepubescent girl being sexually molested by a male.

Katelyn Freeman, 32, of 269 Putnam St., domestic violence, criminal threatening, and falsifying physical evidence. On Nov. 20, 2022, Freeman is accused of threatening R.C. with a knife and then hiding the knife under a nearby Honda CRV.

Jian Garcia, 30, of 401 Cedar St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Dec, 25, 2022, Garcia is accused of charging at his brother, R.H, with a knife.

Kyle Gilpatric, 25, of 630 Prescott St., three counts of criminal threatening. On Jan. 9, 2023, Gilpatric is accused of yelling at D.J., K.J. and R.J. while brandishing a knife at them.

Levi Glum, 22, of 193 Auburn St., #1, attempted first-degree assault with a firearm, reckless conduct, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Oct. 7, 2022, Glum is accused of firing a weapon at an occupied vehicle. According to the indictments, Glum was convicted of robbery on Jan, 14, 2020 in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

Aaron Hodgdon, 26, l/k/a of 72 Upper Craney Hill Road, Weare; arson, reckless conduct and stalking. On Jan. 1, 2023 in Manchester, Hodgdon is accused of pouring gasoline into the bed of a pickup truck belonging to T.S., causing more than $1,000 in damage. The stalking charge accuses him of violating a court order when on Dec. 3, 2022, he entered T.S.’s residence, having been previously convicted of stalking on July 6, 2022 in 9 th Circuit – District Division – Manchester.

Matthew Hunter, 22, l/k/a 344 Laurel St., #3, felonious sexual assault and simple assault, enhanced misdemeanor. On Oct. 10, 2022, Hunter is accused of slapping the buttocks of a 12-year-old girl, which could reasonably be construed as being for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.

Laurie R. Keith, 39, of 301 Prospect St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Jan. 14, 2023, Keith is accused of leading police in pursuit of her red BMW, which may have placed others in danger of serious bodily injury,

Matthew R. Lanciault, 44, l/k/a of 76 Jenkins Road, Bedford, witness tampering and nine counts of stalking. On Sept. 4, 2022 in Bedford, Lanciault is accused of trying to induce A.N. to retract the statement she gave to Bedford Police, telling her that he would lose his house, car and would not be able to get a job. The stalking charges accuse him of contacting A.N. by phone nine times, leaving threatening messages on three occasions, when he was ordered by a court not to have contact with her.

Kelly McLeod, 49, of 285 S. Mammoth Road, criminal restraint. On Dec. 22, 2022, McLeod is accused of confining K.C. by preventing her from leaving his vehicle which he was driving erratically and at high rates of speed.

Murtadah Mohammad, 25, of 199 Eastern Ave., first degree assault, domestic violence, deadly weapon; four counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of falsifying physical evidence. On Jan. 11, 2023, Mohammad is accused of causing serious bodily injury to his 7-year-old son when he burned him with scalding water. He also is accused of hitting the child in the mouth, striking him with a cord on both legs and his torso, breaking the skin. The falsifying evidence charges accuse him of deleting the cell phone call log and placing a pot in the kitchen to make it appear his son suffered the injuries in that room.

Gregory W. Nickerson, 35, l/k/a of 495 Dubuque St., #1, three counts of second-degree assault. On Oct. 9, 2022, Nickerson is accused of causing serious bodily injury to D.P., 58, by kicking him in the chest multiple times, breaking his ribs; striking him in the nose, breaking it, and choking him.

Hala Othman, 44, l/k/a of 100 Cameron St., criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, second-degree assault. On Jan. 18, 2023, Othman is accused of pointing a knife at B.H. while pushing him against a wall and choking him.

Franke Peralta, 38, of 487 Clay St., Apt. 2, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Jan. 4, 2023, Peralta is accused of discharging a loaded firearm into the air in front of 42 Cumberland St., the residence of I.P., an intimate partner.

Aaron Plourde, 36, of 690 Rimmon St., #1, reckless conduct, deadly weapon and criminal threatening. On Oct. 28, 2022, Plourde is accused of crashing his vehicle into one operated by J.L. He also is accused of hitting a guard rail with a metal bat while engaged in a verbal altercation with C.I.

Jaime Raymundo-Perez, 30, of 118 Beech St., #1, felonious sexual assault, two counts. Between Oct. 1 and 12, 2021 and between June 1 and Sept. 20, 2021, Raymundo-Perez is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old child.

Eric Reed-White, 40, of 25 Arlington St., #2, second-degree assault. On Nov. 20, 2022, Reed-White is accuse of cutting E.V.’s left wrist with a razor.

Matthew C. Rinaldi, 22, of 2 North St., 3204, aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between Aug. 2 and 7, 2021 in Greenfield, Rinaldi is accused of digitally penetrating C.S. and telling her he would break her fingers if she reported what he did.

Ricardo A. Rosario, 26, of 47 Pennacook St., third floor, seven counts of sale of fentanyl in excess of five grams and one count of sale of oxycodone. If convicted on the fentanyl offenses, Rosario faces 15 to 30 years in prison on each charge. The alleged sales took place between Dec. 9, 2020 and April 22, 2021.

Robert Sanchez-Perez, 34, of 294 Central St., #2, criminal threatening. On Dec. 11, 2022, Sanchez-Perez is accused of pointing a pistol at S.B.C, 25, during a verbal argument.

Koda Seace, 29, of 106 Market St., reckless conduct – deadly weapon. On Dec. 30, 2022, Seace is accused of placing pedestrians in danger of serious bodily injury when he drove a motor vehicle in downtown Manchester while attempting to elude police.

Brittanie Shemchuk, 28, of 272 Manchester St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Nov. 14, 2022, Shemchuk is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and backing up her vehicle in her driveway, almost striking her youngest child.

Matthew Siwik, 40, of 99 Maple Ave., Goffstown, theft by unauthorized taking and robbery. On Nov. 8 in Goffstown, Siwik is accused of taking unauthorized control of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee belonging to M.S., and valued at more than $1,500. The robbery charge alleges that in the course of a theft, Siwik pushed M.S. to the ground.

Cody Stanford, 38, of 131 Pembroke St., #3, Suncook, handguns armed career criminal; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; receiving stolen property, a firearm; three counts of possession of controlled drugs, prior conviction – fentanyl, testosterone, anabolic steroids, and accessory to possession of over five grams of crack cocaine. The armed career criminal charges carry a 10- to 30-year prison sentence. The accessory charge accuses Stanford of aiding or attempting to aid Destiny Fitz on March 1, 2022, in the sale of more than five grams of fentanyl while being in possession of more than 5 grams of crack cocaine. If convicted on the accessory charge, Stanford faces a possible life sentence.

Andrew Wilson, 18, of 40 South St., Springfield, Vt., second-degree assault; reckless conduct – deadly weapon, and witness tampering. On Aug. 5, 2022, in Antrim, Wilson is accused of shooting J.B. in the face multiple times with a Glock BB gun. The witness tampering charge alleges Wilson sent a text message to a witness saying, “If you snitch, I’ll bring a whole bunch of bitches to beat your ass.”