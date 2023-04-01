Nashua Mayor, on launch of new arts center: ‘This completely changes the nature of the downtown’

NASHUA, NH – Mayor Jim Donchess took center stage Saturday to cut the official ribbon on the Nashua Center for the Arts. He was flanked by others who’ve been instrumental in seeing this project through, including Community Arts President Rich Lannan.

The opening of the arts center ushers in a new era for the performing arts in Southern New Hampshire.

Peter Lally, President of Spectacle Management, which has been contracted by the city to manage the venue, expressed excitment about the opportunities ahead for the new venue.

“The Nashua Center for Arts will serve as the premier venue in the region for entertainment including concerts, plays, musicals, and family performances. We’re looking forward to hosting the 100th Anniversary concert for Symphony New Hampshire later in April, and also the impressive line-up of artists and productions committed to playing this beautiful new space,” Lally said.

In addition to Symphony New Hampshire, Spectacle Live has already announced concerts with noted musicians Suzanne Vega, Boz Scaggs, Pat Metheny, Jake Shimabukuro, Menopause the Musical, Safe Haven Ballet’s production of Beauty and the Beast and more.

The complete schedule of announced shows can be found at nashuacenterforthearts.com.

The centerpiece of the Nashua Center for the Arts is The Bank of America Theater. Designed by Boston-based ICON Architecture, the $25 million project is home to a 750-seat multi-purpose performing arts venue. In addition to 350 seats on the mezzanine and partiere levels, the auditorium features 400 telescopic seats in the orchestra which retract into the wall, creating a space that can accommodate up to 1000 people for standing events, or 250 for banquet functions.

“The Nashua Center for the Arts will enrich what is already here,” Donchess said. “This completely changes the nature of Nashua’s downtown. It’s visible, vivid vibrant. The Center will attract audiences to Nashua, entice residents to our downtown core, and enhance Nashua’s standing as the creative community within the region.”