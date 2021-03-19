March 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 334 positive results with 29 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, March 19, 2021, DHHS announced 334 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.9%. Today’s results include 222 people who tested positive by PCR test and 112 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,345 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 67 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44% being female and 56% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (100), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (52), Strafford (46), Merrimack (19), Cheshire (13), Grafton (9), Belknap (8), Sullivan (7), Coos (5), and Carroll (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (29) and Nashua (27). The county of residence is being determined for seventeen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 74 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 79,996 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report(updated March 19, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 79,996 Recovered 76,438 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,213 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,345 Current Hospitalizations 74 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 646,340 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,327 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,863 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 478

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 545 362 0 53 269 549 734 359 LabCorp 541 470 216 358 504 510 552 450 Quest Diagnostics 458 442 350 261 279 749 534 439 Mako Medical 859 4 17 0 627 482 65 293 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 572 379 167 204 524 406 102 336 NorDX Laboratory 246 166 39 66 515 341 377 250 Broad Institute 5,963 3,932 737 890 4,475 4,868 2,677 3,363 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 410 230 260 344 501 699 412 408 Other Laboratory* 411 236 227 311 524 836 409 422 University of New Hampshire** 4,042 2,047 63 3,742 4,501 2,763 4,637 3,114 Total 14,047 8,268 2,076 6,229 12,719 12,203 10,499 9,434 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 Daily Average LabCorp 14 9 0 4 8 15 10 9 Quest Diagnostics 8 5 0 5 17 18 12 9 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 3 1 4 5 3 0 3 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 Other Laboratory* 8 5 3 4 5 8 3 5 Total 37 22 4 20 35 45 25 27

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.